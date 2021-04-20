US invites Pakistan to virtual climate summit after overpass – Pakistan





The United States has invited the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam to be a distinguished speaker at the Virtual Leaders’ Climate Summit hosted by President Joe Biden later this week, he said. it emerged on Monday.

The US president last month invited 40 world leaders, including those from India, China and Bangladesh, to the summit. It was understood at the time that Pakistan had been excluded from the conference when it was one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change.

However, Aslam confirmed on Monday that he had been invited to attend the summit, saying permission would be sought from Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend tomorrow.

In a letter dated April 17 to Aslam, a copy of which is available on Dawn.com, the President’s Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry said: “On behalf of the President of the United States – United, I am pleased to invite you to be a distinguished speaker at the Virtual Leaders’ Climate Summit. We would like to ask you to join other ministers and leaders on April 22 in a discussion focused on climate adaptation and resilience. “

According to the invitation, the Leaders’ Summit will bring together “the world’s major economies and other partners for an urgent and open dialogue on how to strengthen our collective efforts to address the climate crisis.”

He noted that one of Biden’s very first actions after taking office was to bring the United States back to the Paris Agreement in the global framework to guide members’ collective climate efforts, saying that Washington was fully committed to working with all countries to strengthen climate ambition ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference scheduled for November in Glasgow.

“Our main goal is to keep within reach the vital goal of limiting the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius,” the letter read.

He said that at the time of the Leaders’ Summit, the United States will present an ambitious climate target for 2030 as a new nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement. “The president urges other leaders to come to the summit as well, ready to share how their governments will help keep the 1.5 degree Celsius target within reach.

The summit will reconvene the Forum of Large Economies on Energy and Climate, which brings together the 17 countries responsible for nearly 80% of global emissions to seek common ground on climate solutions.

“To ensure that the summit includes other voices, the president also invited additional country leaders who are particularly vulnerable to climate impacts or who are charting innovative paths towards a net zero economy,” the letter said.

Kerry told Aslam, “We hope you can bring Pakistan’s valuable perspective to a session focused on climate adaptation and resilience, which will be hosted by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

“President Biden and I very much hope that you will be able to participate in this timely gathering.”

US looks forward to working with Pakistan on climate crisis

Pakistan’s initial exclusion from the invitation list for the US-hosted summit raised eyebrows, with several analysts questioning the move given the country’s vulnerability to global warming and the Prime Minister’s emphasis. Minister Imran on the environmental front. Others saw it as a snub to the country.

However, the US State Department said Washington looks forward to working with Islamabad on the climate crisis at different levels.

The United States seeks to engage all countries in exploring areas of cooperation to address the climate crisis, including Pakistan, a State Department spokesperson told Dawn when asked to l era why Pakistan was ignored on such a sensitive issue.

The Leaders’ Climate Summit is just one of many major climate-related events ahead of COP-26, which will be a global event, the official said while explaining why Pakistan was not guest at the summit of President Bidens.

We look forward to working with the Pakistani government and governments around the world to raise the level of global ambition to address the climate challenge, the official added.

Islamabad’s foreign ministry had hinted that the country was not invited to the White House summit because it was one of the lowest emitters with less than 1% of global emissions.

Responding to a question about the alleged US snub, the FO spokesperson said: The Leaders’ Climate Change Summit hosted by President Biden reconvenes the Major Economies Energy and Climate Forum led by the United States, which brings together the leaders of the countries responsible for about 80 percent of global emissions and GDP. “

