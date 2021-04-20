Does the Canadian embargo announce more sanctions for Turkey?

On April 12, Canada announced thecancellation of 29 military export permits in Turkey. Twenty-five of these permits cover WESCAM cameras used in drones.

Thomas Juneau, assistant professor at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa, told Al-Monitor: Officially, Canada has made the decision to cancel 29 permits for the export of military products. to Turkey because an internal government investigation found credible evidence. that air targeting equipment that had been manufactured in Canada and then exported to Turkey was subsequently re-exported to Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani military then used Turkish-built drones that included these components in its war with Armenia, but the agreement with the end user did not allow such equipment to be re-shipped to a third country. Canadian government investigation also found credible evidence that drones built in Turkey that included Canadian equipment were used by Turkey in Syria.

The decision to stop the export of these defense technologies dates back to 2019, as explained in the Canadian government’s final review report. Ottawa temporarily suspended exports of military technology to Ankara after Turkey launched a military operation in northern Syria. But Ankara managed to convince the sale of more air strike equipment to the drone maker Baykar Technologies before the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

At the height of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in October 2020, Canada announced the suspension of permits for the export of drone technologies to Turkey. the Canadian government report explains that they wanted to examine the downed Baykar drone. The report points out that Baykar cannot be held responsible for how the Turkish government has used drones in Syria, Armenia, Libya or elsewhere.

Despite this clear statement blaming any private Turkish company, Baykar CTOSelcuk directlymade a series of technical and fairly political statements on Twitter. Although not a politician, Bayraktar is the son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans.

Quoting one of Baykar Technologies’ tweets from November 2020, Bayraktar tweeted on April 13, that the camera technology that the Canadian government had stopped selling was already made by ASELSAN(another Turkish defense company). He stressed that the technology works well and is used nationally and internationally. He added, I say this for those who applaud as if the embargo is new. But still, you can rejoice like the demons of Damascus.

The next day, Bayraktar shared a photo from an official announcement on Twitter to explain how the cancellation will not affect the Turkish defense industry. This time, he quoted one of his tweets from October 2020, in reaction to Canada’s decision to halt exports. In his explanation, Bayraktar did not claim that Canadian technology was not used in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He said drones are 93% made with domestic contributions and that Turkey is one of four countries in the world to produce such unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and Canada cannot produce its own. After reaffirming that the Canadian move would not harm Turkey’s defense industry, Bayraktar launched a red flag for Canada. He wrote: “One day, in an emergency, the Turkish decision not to sell drones to Canadam can be a serious problem for Canadians. Then he continued to praise the Turkish defense industries.

It is strange that BayraktarIf the cancellation does not matter, explanations came after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called his Canadian counterpart on the phone to review the cancellation decision. After Cavusoglus’ diplomatic efforts failed, Defense Industries President Ismail Demir issued a series of tweets it started with the following line: we laugh at the sanctions and embargoes against us and move on. His series of tweets praised the competence of the Turkish defense industry and the leadership of the Erdogans. Demir ended his remarks by thanking the countries that apply sanctions against Turkey for making them self-sufficient.

All of these comments from Demir and Bayraktar were in line with the outpouring of comments from the Justice and Development Party (AKP) social media accounts and television programs. The most prominent issues highlighted were discomfort in Canada over Turkish military success in favor of Nagorno-Karabakh and those qualified as satisfied with the Canadian decision. While there was no evidence of happiness about the cancellation on social media or other media, there were criticisms of the Turkish backlash and an attempt to understand why Canada canceled the permits. . The AKP-dominated media did not explain the Canadian reasons behind the decision or how long the Canadian government deliberated to finalize its decision.

Three reasons may help explain the clumsy and boisterous reaction of turkeys to the Canadian decision. This is important to understand, because the Turkish response to the unpleasant results of foreign policy increasingly follows the same pattern.

First, the security and financial costs of this decision. While Canada’s decision to revoke drone technology permits can hardly stop the Turkish drone industry, the efforts of Cavusoglus and other officials speak out against the damage this ban inflicts. In particular, for Bayraktar, who is neither a bureaucrat nor a politician, and for him to assume such a prestigious voice is strange.

Yoruk Isik, a non-resident researcher at the Middle East Institute, told Al-Monitor: The Turkish reaction of We will do it ourselves “to every crisis remains as unrealistic as the first day.” Quality manufacturing is done by importing foreign parts. By using substitutes, Turkey could risk reducing the quality and damaging its brand. But it could also succeed in lowering the price and opening up to new markets. It’s a risky strategy that can go both ways.

Arda Mevlutoglu, an independent defense analyst, told Al-Monitor: The cameras that had been supplied to Turkey, MX15, are among the best in their class in the world, based on a number of factors including optical performance, weight and dimensions. However, Turkish drones have also been fitted with other types of cameras, both from international suppliers and from ASELSAN.

Isik explained that there are also surrogates that Turkey can opt for in place of Canadian technology. For example, instead of the Canadian L3 Harris WESCAM camera system, Turkey can import from Kiev-based UKRSPECSYSTEMS or Fujian-based ZHIYUN.

All experts agree that none of these products would be of the same quality as Western counterparts. Cancellation of engine permits will disrupt logistical arrangements. In other words, Turkey cannot seek repair or maintenance services or spare parts for products that it has already purchased from these companies. This is another unspoken cost that Ankara has incurred, financially fragile.

The second reason is that the arbitrary actions of the Turkish government are increasingly taken and sanctioned. Ankara feels the difficulties of continued failures in doing business with the West and of being punished once again by another NATO member. Suspicions about Turkey’s non-compliance with its end-use guarantees, as stated in mutual agreements, were repeatedly raised prior to the cancellation decision. Ankara is challenged to work in tune with Western countries where transparency and accountability are more valuable than agreements behind closed doors. Although the Turkish public is unaware that Turkey is seen as breaking its promises on the international stage, the country’s international reputation takes another hit.

The third and final reason is the damage done to Ankara’s efforts to relax Ankara’s foreign policy towards the West. In a reminder, Mevlutoglu said, Canada’s move came shortly after the US sanctions from CAATSA came into effect. There has already been a risk that third countries would be reluctant to do business with the Turkish defense industry for fear of repercussions from the United States, due to CAATSA and the S-400 issue. Mevlutoglu raised the possibility of a domino effect where other sanctions could follow.