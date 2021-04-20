President Joko Widodo virtually participates in Hanover Fair 2021





LEGAL OBJECTIVE JAKARTA Lensahukum.co.id The Hannover Messe 2021 opened last night on 12/04/2021 (noon German time). One of the world’s largest exhibitions dedicated to industrial technology is now in its 74th year. This time German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Joko Widodo together virtually inaugurated the opening of the Hannover Messe 2021 digital edition. It is an honor for Indonesia to be a partner country at Hannover Messe 2021 for the second time, after 26 years ago. The theme of Hannover Messe 2021 is technological transformation, which is very relevant to the current pandemic situation and in times of pandemic technological transformation, especially digital technology, is increasingly important. The technological transformation that creates momentum has not only lifted the world out of the pandemic, but it has also taken a big step forward. In 2045, a century of Indonesian independence, will be a golden year for Indonesia, golden Indonesia. This is Indonesia’s grand vision, Indonesia Gold, which is materialized through Industry 4.0. Indonesia’s digital economy and Industry 4.0 are the fastest in Southeast Asia. The exhibition, which focuses on the latest issues in the technology and manufacturing industry, will take place April 12-16, 2021 in Hanover, Germany. And Indonesia acts as a partner country. President Joko Widodo said that in the industrial age 4.0, strengthening human resources is a necessity. Indonesia has a demographic bonus. By 2030, the number of productive people in Indonesia will double. The challenge is to prepare human resources capable of facing future challenges. The challenges of big data, artificial intelligence, the internet of things. I am convinced that Germany can support the strengthening of Indonesian human resources through the development of vocational education, strengthening of research and strengthening of technology-based universities. Second, create an investment climate conducive to Industry 4.0. Improving the investment climate requires structural reforms, the adoption of the law on job creation is one of them. This job creation law will facilitate business licensing, provide legal certainty and provide incentives. According to the World Economic Forum, the potential for a green economy or green development is enormous. $ 10.1 trillion business opportunity [AS], opportunities for 395 million new jobs by 2030. In Indonesia, various advances have been made. Development of biodiesel or green diesel from oil palm, installation of solar power plants on roofs in the domestic sector. This project will create tens of thousands of new jobs, but also reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, Indonesia is ready to contribute to the energy of the future. As the world’s largest producer of nickel, Indonesia is also developing the processing of nickel ore into lithium batteries, a major component of cell phone and electric car batteries. The partnership between Indonesia and Germany for green development in the future is one of the priorities. “I appreciate the German initiative on green infrastructure worth 2.5 billion euros. This program is expected to support the development of green infrastructure in Indonesia. Chancellor Merkel, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, We must jump away from the crisis, recover and become stronger. I am sure Indonesia and Germany can come together to come out of this pandemic as winners. So. Thank you, ”concluded President Joko Widodo. As a partner country, Indonesia presents around 156 exhibitors from large industrial enterprises, small and medium industries, startups, industrial zones, industry associations, BUMN, as well as ministries and institutions. All of these sectors will display modern technology in Indonesia’s manufacturing process, which is expected to expand the network and global export market and attract investment potential in Indonesia. (JARKONI)

