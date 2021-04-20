Nicola Sturgeon vs. Boris Johnson: Scottish independence will “weaken” the UK’s global reputation | Politics | New





Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and Prime Minister of Scotland, has said that if her party wins another majority in the next election, the people of Scotland will hold another independence referendum – named IndyRef2. While Prime Minister Boris Johnson has largely tried to sidestep the issue, an SNP source said “the game is over” and it is clear that if Scotland votes for a referendum by bringing the party in for another term , there will have to be one. The source said: “Boris Johnson knows there will be an independence referendum after the pandemic if the people of Scotland vote for one.”

They added: “But a simple majority is all that is still needed for a democratic mandate to exist, and this applies to Scotland just like the rest of the democratic world, rather than being subject to a democratic mandate. absurd special standard. “ It is reported that discussions are already underway in Whitehall over a potential amendment to Scottish law with the aim of making “completely unambiguous” that Holyrood does not have the power to legislate for a referendum. However, the SNP source added: ‘Any plan by the Tories to try to change Scottish law after people voted for a referendum would not be so much a move of the goal post as it would dig up the whole football pitch. “This would trample not only the referendum on devolution of 1977, but also the Smith Commission, signed by all the Unionist parties.” READ MORE: SNP: ‘Scottish government in fusion’ after party ‘humiliation’

In fact, a recent survey by Ipsos Mori found that support for IndyRef2 is significant across the UK, not just Scotland. The survey included a representative sample of 8,558 people aged 16 and over in the UK, with interviews conducted online between April 1 and April 7, 2021. The results showed that 66% of residents of Northern Ireland and 56% of Scots were in favor of another referendum, while 51% of people in England and Wales also agreed. On the issue of independence, it’s fairly even, with 46% of Scots preferring their country to vote to stay in the Union, and 45% wanting to withdraw.

Those of England and Wales are mainly in favor of keeping Scotland in the UK, with 51% and 57% respectively. In other results uncovered in the poll, more than half of those polled said they did not believe the UK will exist in its current state in 10 years – which could have a devastating impact on the reputation and position of Great Britain in the world. Speaking to Express.co.uk, professor of politics at the University of Kent, Adrian Pabst said: “Following Brexit, the UK has been weakened on the international stage as its foreign policy leans towards Indo-Pacific and may play a lesser role in the enlarged European space. “Without its nuclear deterrent and with another difficult border arrangement [with Scotland] besides the border on the island of Ireland, the rest of the UK would be further reduced. “ DON’T MISS

Scotland’s last independence referendum was held just seven years ago in 2014, in which Scotland voted to stay in the union. Former Prime Minister David Cameron introduced a concept called ‘English Votes for English Laws’ in which English MPs would vote on English issues without the involvement of other union MPs – which Mr Pabst said , failed to preserve the country’s future. The professor explained: “In constitutional terms, England is the elephant in the room – with 85 percent of the population by far most of the Union, still politically unrepresented and absent from the current arrangements. “Cameron’s English votes for English laws do little to change the fundamental fact of an imbalanced union: too centralized but with separate legislatures and executives in all three parts except England.

“The loss of Scotland would not only weaken the United Kingdom, but also strain relations between Scotland and England further, leaving them both diminished. “England would not only lose its nuclear capacity, based at Faslane on Station Lock, 40 miles north-west of Glasgow. “But it may also have to deal with new border arrangements that are likely to disrupt economic exchanges and good neighborly relations – not to mention deepening political divisions.” Emily Gray, Managing Director of Ipsos Mori in Scotland, said: “The Scottish Parliament elections on 6 May appear to be a critical point in the future of the Union. “If the SNP wins the majority of seats, as seems likely if current support levels continue, it will be much more difficult for the UK government to refuse a second independence referendum.”







