False and dangerous: Taxpayers still fund Trumps defense against rape accuser





Lawyers for longtime magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused former President Donald Trump of raping her more than 20 years ago, argued on Friday that he was “wrong and dangerous” to the Department of Justice to defend him against his libel suit.

Carroll filed a lawsuit in 2019 after Trump denied his claim he raped her in a department store changing room in the mid-1990s. The Justice Department intervened the year last to defend the then president, saying Trump, who accused Carroll of “lying totally”, made the comment in his official capacity as the country’s chief executive. A federal district judge last year dismissed the DOJ’s attempt to intervene, but the department appealed the decision before Trump stepped down, potentially leaving taxpayers grappling with his defense.

Lawyers for Carroll said in a court filing Friday that the DOJ was trying to convince the court “to pass a new rule that would create categorical immunity for any federal official who defames anyone by speaking to the press or responding to questions. perceived criticism “.

“This rule is both false and dangerous,” the file said, adding that it “reflects a disturbing belief that federal officials should have free rein to destroy the reputation and livelihoods of any perceived criticism – also unrelated to governance matters. “

Carroll’s attorneys have asked the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals Court of Appeals to rule that “Trump did not act in the course of his employment as President of the United States when he defamed several occasions and willfully a private citizen to punish and retaliate against her after she revealed he sexually assaulted her decades before she took office. “

In its appeal, the DOJ argued that Trump had discussed a matter of public interest by dismissing the allegation, which lawyers said was “a matter potentially relevant to his ability to effectively carry out the duties of his office”.

“The president … acts within the scope of his duties when responding to criticism from the public,” the DOJ said in a court filing.

Carroll first alleged that Trump raped her during a meeting at a Bergdorf Goodman’s home in his 2019 book “What Do We Need Men For?” Trump responded by accusing Carroll, best known as a columnist for Elle Magazine, of lying and told reporters: “She’s not my type.”

“Trump has repeatedly tried and failed to get my trial started,” Carroll said in a statement Friday. “Last fall he brought in his Justice Department and tried to have it thrown out in federal court. He lost. Then, barely a week before President Biden’s inauguration, Trump’s private lawyers and the DOJ joined forces to argue on appeal that when Trump called me a liar who was too ugly to be raped, he was sort of presidential.

Carroll added that she is “confident that the Second Circuit will make it clear that no president, including Donald Trump, can get away with malevolently defaming a woman he has sexually assaulted.”

In October, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that the Federal Tort Claims Act, which protects federal employees from personal liability in lawsuits, “does not include presidents.” Kaplan said if the DOJ was successful, Carroll “would be left with no recourse, even if the president’s statements were false and defamatory.”

“The undisputed facts show that President Trump was not acting within the scope of his duty to a defensible employer when he made the statements in question. His comments concerned an alleged sexual assault that occurred decades before he took office, and the allegations have nothing to do with official US affairs, “Kaplan wrote.” To conclude otherwise, the Court would have to take a view that virtually everything the President does is in the public interest. by virtue of his office. “

Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan, who is unrelated to the judge, predicted that Circuit 2 would uphold the October ruling.

“As the district court rightly recognized, while the facts in this case are unique, the legal principles are not,” she said in a statement. “In this country, no one, not even the president, is above the law.”

Carroll’s attorneys are also looking for a DNA sample from Trump to compare it to the dress Carroll says she wore during the alleged assault.

“After Trump sexually assaulted me, I took the black dress I was wearing and hung it in my closet,” she said last year.

A decision upholding the previous decision to reject DOJ intervention would likely pave the way for Trump’s impeachment in the case.

Trump faces a similar lawsuit from Summer Zervos, a former competitor of “The Apprentice” who in 2016 accused Trump of groping and kissing her without consent in 2007 and 2008. Zervos filed a libel lawsuit in 2017 after Trump accused her of lying.

The New York State Court of Appeals last month allowed Zervos’ motion to dismiss an appeal by Trump’s lawyers seeking to end the lawsuit on the grounds that sitting presidents are protected from prosecution judicial proceedings, at least in part because Trump had stepped down. The move means Trump may be compelled to testify under oath in the case.

“Now, as a private citizen, the accused no longer has any excuse to delay the justice of Ms Zervos and we are eager to return to the trial court and prove his allegations,” said the lawyer for Zervos, Beth Wilkinson, at The New York Times.

Trump is expected to face questions about further allegations against him if he is impeached. More than two dozen women have accused Trump of sexual assault or misconduct. Trump has denied several individual allegations while repeatedly dismissing all allegations made against him.

“There are many other similar allegations against former President Trump and his answers would rightly be questioned,” Kevin Mintzer, a lawyer who has represented numerous women in corporate affairs, told The Times. sexual misconduct. “I would expect him to have to answer these questions.”

