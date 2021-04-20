Pakistani opposition denounces Imran Khan government for ‘failure’ in handling TLP protest





April 20, 2021

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): The Pakistani opposition criticized the government led by Imran Khan for its failure to manage the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest across the country. ) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that “the shedding of human blood and incitement to violence has never been the answer to any situation,” recalling that history has taught that “violence breeds violence, ”Dawn reported. just respond to the symptoms. Why has the selected government not bothered to implement the national action plan, or even discuss the challenges facing parliament? Questioned Bilawal. He condemned the violence and expressed his grief over the deaths of TLP workers as well as police officers in clashes earlier in the week, which he said occurred due to “the ‘inability of the government to handle the situation peacefully. “Lahore launched a crackdown on the TLP in which three people were killed and many injured. The TLP, however, was banned by the Pakistani government after violent protests following the the arrest of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi in ​​Lahore on April 12.

Bilawal said the state was responsible for protecting the lives of its people and that the government’s failure to do so had resulted in the country “unprecedented chaos and anarchy, exposing both the people and the ‘State at incalculable risks’. PDM secretary general and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also “strongly condemned” the violence. “The PDM believes that Namoos-e-Risalat (the sanctity of prophecy) is the foundation of a Muslim’s ideology. No Muslim can compromise on this, Earlier, Mufti Muneebur Rehman, former president of the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, announced a national strike against the government’s handling of the situation in Lahore. Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that he “supported fully “the mufti’s call to strike. Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan is an extremist religious group with a mass of supporters across Pakistan. TLP calls for the French Ambassador to be sent home and for the importation of goods from France be banned for blasphemous cartoons published in the French magazine Charlie Hebdo. (ANI)

