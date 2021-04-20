Finance Minister gives insight into massive Covid relief funds





Jakarta. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati uses a simple presentation to provide an overview of massive healthcare spending linked to Covid-19 on Monday. The government has allocated Rp 130 trillion ($ 8.9 billion) to fund the purchase of vaccines, diagnostic tests, hospitalization of Covid-19 patients and incentives for health workers, wrote Sri Mulyani on his Facebook account. “It’s a pretty big amount of money. This amount is equivalent to the budget for the construction of 9,352 kilometers of roads, or 293,222 meters of bridges or 67,708 school buildings ”, declared the Minister. “This demonstrates the government’s seriousness in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic which threatens not only people’s lives but also the Indonesian development program.” Emergency health spending is part of the government’s Covid-linked relief fund, totaling nearly Rp 700 trillion, intended to support economic recovery measures, provide incentives for businesses and provide social assistance to the poor. Earlier this month, the former chief executive of the World Bank said the pandemic had put pressure on the state budget, which last year plunged into a 6% deficit. “We want more than just an economic recovery, we want to come out stronger after Covid-19,” she said. His office predicted that the Indonesian economy would still contract by 1% to 0.1% in the first quarter of this year. The economy is expected to resume growth in the second quarter, with President Joko Widodo expecting a record 7% from the previous quarter. Southeast Asia’s largest economy contracted 2.07% last year amid the devastating economic impact of the global pandemic. The International Monetary Fund lowered its growth projection for Indonesia to 4.3% this year from its January forecast of 4.8%, but kept the estimate of 5.8% for next year .

