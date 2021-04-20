Covid resurgence: call for Narendra Modi to resign on Twitter

Several of the tweets were from verified pseudonyms linked to Congress, Trinamul Congress and DMK.

The #ResignModi hashtag followed on Monday with tweets scolding the Prime Minister over the Covid resurgence, while the right-wing ecosystem remained surprisingly subdued in what appeared to be a tacit acknowledgment of the scale of the crisis and the difficulty of defend the role of government. By evening, the hashtag had logged over 2.38 lakh tweets that bombarded cyberspace with cartoons and graphics showing Narendra Modi fiddling around like Roman Emperor Nero at a time when the glut of Covid bodies led to the melting of crematorium rooms, bonfires on the sidewalks and narcotic hospitals. the liberation of the dead. Several of the tweets came from verified handles linked to Congress, Trinamul and DMK. Former Karnataka Chief Minister PC Siddaramaiah wrote: “The # Covid19 fight in India is a reflection of the @narendramodi government. Assuming the government was caught off guard for the first time, what is the status now? Preparation is desperate even now !! Modi thinks he’s bigger than India.

The tweets carried images showing Modi playing musical instruments as pyres burned behind him. Congresswoman Roshni Kushal Jaiswal tweeted a video of herself at a crematorium on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi. She questioned Modi’s decision to address rallies in Bengal as death hit her constituency as she did in most places in India. Bengal Minister Sujit Bose tweeted a photo of several burning pyres and said: “Dear Mr. Prime Minister, last year in March you assured that the situation at Covid would be over within the next 21 days. This is the image of April 2021, more than a year has passed. This image shows how incapable you are of serving this country. “

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav said: “When Rome was burning, Nero played the flute. #ResignModi “

DMK medical wing secretary Kanimozhi Somu criticized Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for his scathing response to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who had advised Modi on how to step up the vaccination campaign . “Dear @drharshvardhan while you talk Stay up to date. Now let’s talk about updates. Please inform the people of the country why your diplomatic government gave permission to “Khumbh Mela” while the countries of the world warned of a second wave? She tweeted.

“Remember when your government asked people to get out on the roads and shout ‘Go Corona Go’, what possible improvement did this government get by doing that? “When your Prime Minister addresses the people of Bengal he says: ‘I have never seen such a revolutionary crowd’ and when he addresses the people of the country he says to maintain social distance and wear masks ? “PS Please don’t respond by saying that the Congressional government has done all of this please!” We’ve heard enough! So stop pointing fingers at others and gently explain what this government has done to the people of the country during this pandemic other than fascist activities. Former IPS officer K. Annamalai, who challenged Tamil Nadu’s election on a BJP post, tweeted: “Trust our Hon PM shri @narendramodi ji and his team to make it happen. reach. The vaccine made available to all adults over the age of 18 starting May 1 is something no country can dare attempt to address the numbers and challenges of manufacturing, supply and distribution. last mile delivery! “

