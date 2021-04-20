Mike Lindell made a joke on the live broadcast by a caller posing as Donald Trump





In the first hours of a 48-hour live stream to cut the digital tape on its free speech-focused social media platform, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was struck by two jokes.

The first claimed to be a reporter for the Wall Street Journal. The other was Donald Trump.

We have the president here, our real president, everyone, Lindell said Monday. Good morning Mister President.

It wasn’t the voice on the other end of the line screaming something inconsistent, then bitches.

Do you see what they are doing? Mr. Lindell said. They are attacking us.

Mr Lindell suspended from social media companies for pushing election disinformation and facing a $ 1.3 billion libel lawsuit for amplifying electoral fraud plots, repeatedly insisted on Monday on the caused its newly launched website, the power grid and freedom of speech itself to be attacked by an anonymous to take it offline.

It was an attack, that’s what these attack groups do, he said after another call from someone claiming to be a Wall Street Journal reporter.

After Trump’s prank, he claimed they were hacking our phones.

Later that evening, the livestream was taken offline during an interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Dinesh DSouza. When the website came back online, it claimed it was under a massive attack.

The website, Frank, was due to launch last week for users who entered their phone number to receive a code to gain VIP access, which has been delayed since Thursday. On Monday morning, he started a two-day Frank-a-thon to introduce the site, which was still not accessible for users to register a profile or post.

Frank’s livestream featured right-wing figures and other Trump allies including Alan Dershowitz, Steve Bannon, Ben Carson, Scott Baio, Ted Nugent and Michael Flynn, reigniting a flood of 2020 election plots that forced Mr. Lindell to get off the air and out of social media. networks elsewhere.

He also announced Monday that MyPillow is suing Dominion Voting Systems for $ 1.6 billion, claiming its employees live in fear and have been threatened due to the Dominions’ illegal bullying campaign after he sued Mr Lindell for libel. .

Mr Lindell has insisted that the lawsuit is not a countermeasure to the lawsuit against him, but the MyPillow lawsuit explicitly states that it intends to remedy the serious harm suffered by MyPillow as a result of the suppression of discourse by the Dominions and attacks on the company.

In a statement to The Independent, Dominion Legal Counsel Stephen Shackelford of Susman Godfrey LLP said: This is an unfounded retaliatory lawsuit filed by MyPillow in an attempt to distract from the harm it has caused in Dominion.

The former presidents’ legal team, his Justice Department, the FBI, and election officials across the United States have not found or presented any evidence of widespread voter fraud. Voting audits count in several states that Mr. Trump challenged following the 2020 presidential election confirmed the results.

Mr Lindell, who produced the two-hour documentary Absolute Proof to push for debunked conspiracies, said his new website would be dumping mountains of evidence on voter fraud and manipulation every day.

Right-wing cable network One American News Network broadcast the production with a 90-second warning that Mr. Lindell has purchased airtime and is not adopting or endorsing any statements or opinions regarding Dominion and other companies. , legislators and election officials appointed in the production.

Mr Lindell claims the algorithms disrupted a vote count that was manipulated by Dominion and election technology company Smartmatic to rig the results for Joe Biden. (Smartmatic also sued Fox News and three presenters for more than $ 2 billion for promoting similar allegations.)

The former president’s electoral fraud plots fueled the murderous insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and prompted federal law enforcement to issue warnings that ideologically motivated violent extremists motivated by perceived grievances fueled by false narratives could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence. in the USA.

Voting groups have also warned that the big lie of voter fraud has also propelled dozens of GOP-backed attempts in nearly every state in the United States to restrict access to the ballot box.

On the Monday live broadcast, Mr Lindell and his guests spent hours claiming they fell victim to a censorship campaign that undermines the First Amendment as they attacked journalists for posting updates. day on live broadcast and trial.

You are as much to blame for what is happening to our country as anyone, he said.

Frank, what Mr. Lindell describes as a combination of Twitter and YouTube will not allow users to post profanity, porn, death threats or take God’s name in vain, he announced the week. last.

