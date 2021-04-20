US invites Pakistan to climate change summit





After initially excluding him from the list of attendees, the United States invited Pakistan to President Joe Bidens’ climate change conference, Geo.tv reported on Monday.

Following Pakistan’s initial exclusion from the summit, Prime Minister Imran Khan responded by saying he was puzzled by the cacophony.

[Pakistani] The government’s environmental policies are driven solely by our commitment to our future generations of a clean and green Pakistan to mitigate the impact of climate change, the prime minister explained.

The Prime Minister said that this commitment has led to initiatives such as Green Pakistan, the 10 billion tree tsunami, nature-based solutions, cleaning up our rivers.

Pakistan’s omission from the conference guest list has raised concerns as the country is among the most vulnerable to climate change.

According to the Global Climate Risk Index 2021, published by German Watch, a non-profit organization, Pakistan is the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change.

However, after a few weeks, US Presidential Special Envoy John Kerry wrote a letter to Federal Minister and Pakistan Prime Minister’s Climate Change Advisor Malik Amin Aslam.

The special envoy invited Aslam on behalf of the US president to express his views on climate change at the summit.

“The meeting aims to find ways to strengthen joint global efforts against the climate crisis,” the US official’s letter to Aslam reads.

“At the summit, the United States will set a 2030 target for the Paris Agreement,” the letter said, adding: “The leaders of the countries most affected by climate change have also been invited to the meeting.”

Climate change in the United States is questionable

The United States has invited world leaders, including the leaders of China and Russia, to attend a climate change summit in April.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are among 40 world leaders invited to the summit, which will be held on April 22 and 23, according to a White House statement.

The Bidens Global Climate Earth Day Summit is part of his efforts to make climate change a top priority. It will be held virtually within the pandemic restrictions and will be broadcast live to the public.

