Boris Johnson to pledge to cut carbon emissions by nearly 78%

BorisJohnson will commit to reducing carbon emissions by nearly 80% as part of a ramp-up of its climate ambitions.

Larger cuts that will result in 78 percent reductions from 1990 levels by 2035 will be confirmed in the coming days.

The Prime Minister will announce the way forward for a climate summit in the United States where President Joe Biden is to set a new national goal for his own country.

It comes as Britain prepares to host the UN’s COP26 climate conference later this year.

Britain’s previous pledge was to cut carbon emissions by 68% by 2030, already one of the most ambitious pledges in the world.

It will require major changes in industry, agriculture and homes if it is to achieve the goal, as well as the planting of more trees.

A report by the government’s independent advisory group, the Climate Change Committee, outlines the changes the UK will need to make.

The document says most factories and other industries will need to adapt and use energy that does not require carbon emissions, the Financial Times reported.

Agriculture will have to reform and people will have to consume less meat and dairy products, as well as introduce low carbon heating in their homes.

Ministers will need to plant more forested land to absorb emissions, and there will be a significant impact on aviation and shipping.

Mr Johnson has been determined to lead the world in reducing carbon emissions and the UK is committed to achieving net zero by 2050.

In November, the UK will host the COP26 conference and try to convince small countries as well as China and India to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

The United States, which is expected to adopt a similar net zero target, joined the Paris climate agreement in January after Donald Trump withdrew it.

The COP26 conference has already been delayed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and could face further delays or have to go virtual.

However, summit chairman and Tory MP Alok Sharma insisted last week that it go as planned.

The Prime Minister is determined to meet ambitious climate goals, banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars from 2030 and investing in green energy.

The new climate target, which will cover the UK’s sixth carbon budget (2033-2037), is in line with recommendations made by the climate change committee.

The Department of Business Energy and Industrial Strategy said: We will set our ambition for Carbon Budget Six in the near future, taking into account the advice of the climate change committee.