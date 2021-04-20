Trump Country is finding a way to mess up vaccine rollout in the Americas





Remember, just a moment, around this time last year: Much of the United States was still stranded as the coronavirus, still such a dangerous unknown, tore the population apart. Authorities had only recently started encouraging Americans to wear face masks, and orders requiring their use in public places had not yet taken effect. Each day brought a new horror, exacerbated by already proving political leadership far from up to the task at hand and a predominant sense of uncertainty not only about when it would all be over, but if.

There is a long way to go in which April 2021 looks like April 2020. The number of cases remains dangerously high, even though we know a lot more about the virus than twelve months ago. We are not yet back to normal, if not normal, although we are getting closer. And politics continue to infect the public response to the health crisis, even though Donald Trump is no longer in power. But there’s one big way it’s very different: We now have, in vaccines, a clear exit from the pandemic. Millions of Americans have taken it, with half of American adults having now received at least one of their vaccines, a cause of hope and an honor to Joe Biden, who continues to exceed his vaccination goals. But tempering that optimism is what appears to be a growing obstacle to achieving collective immunity: an apparent reluctance, or reluctance, on the part of many Republicans to take their punches.

The fact that one might not want to get the shot, in this case a worrying proportion of Republicans, actually only works against where they want to be, Anthony Fauci said on CNN on Sunday. They want to be able to say that these restrictions imposed by public health recommendations are things of great concern to them. But the way you get rid of these restrictions is to get as many people vaccinated as possible as quickly and efficiently as possible.

The United States opened vaccine eligibility to all Americans over 16 on Monday, a milestone that could further accelerate the pace of vaccinations. For yourself, your neighbors and your family, Biden said, please get vaccinated. But polls suggest that about a quarter of Americans and nearly half of Republicans do not plan to be vaccinated, which could complicate the country’s quest for herd immunity and potentially prolong the pandemic. It could also leave residents of pro-Trump counties skeptical of vaccines, which a New York Times analysis found lagging behind in injections given, even more vulnerable to a virus and its dangerous variants than the former president. regularly downplayed as little more than a flu. These are people who were fed lies about how this virus was not real, Dr. Lisa Cooper, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity, told The Times. I think this is also happening in the area of ​​vaccination.

To be sure, this is not just a Republican problem and the issues at stake could include not only vaccine reluctance, but access to vaccines as well. Additionally, as Axios noted, there may be a danger, in pointing the finger, that the shooting will become even more politicized. What really worries me, Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told point of sale, is building that identity of, if you’re a Republican, you don’t want the vaccine. But it already seems to be happening: As The Times reports, as states demand more doses, some Trump counties continue to have more supply than demand. It pains me to think the governor of Michigan is asking for vaccines, a Wyoming health official told The Times. And we have vials and vials in our freezer.

The task, then, may not be to prevent vaccines from being swept away in the partisan culture war of the Americas, but to get them out of it. To this end, the administration is mobilizing a massive campaign of messages, seeking to convince the conservatives, as well as certain minorities who have been given reason to be suspicious of the medical establishment. What we do is try to get, through a community core, messages of trust that everyone would feel comfortable listening to, whether you are a Republican, Democrat, Independent or whoever. you are, Fauci said in an ABC News interview on Sunday. Whether they manage to convince the hesitant vaccines enough to push the country beyond the 70% to 90% mark to establish collective immunity will depend on the calcification of the partisan lineages.

