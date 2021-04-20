Modernization of Greek-American relations will continue, foreign policy expert says

There are limits to Washington’s difficulty with Ankara, according to author and American foreign policy expert Robert Kagan. Kagan is a senior researcher at the Brookings Institution and has been a leading voice in American neoconservatism for the past two decades. Ahead of his appearance next month at the Delphi Economic Forum, he also explains in this exclusive interview with Kathimerini why we are living through a dangerous time in US-China relations and why, despite the continued influence of Donald Trump, he sees a return to the normal in the politics of American foreign policy.

Kagan explains the dilemma he sees facing Washington and the West more generally in its relations with Turkey: in the greater Middle East today, you have a situation that looks a lot like a 19th century great game: Russia is fully involved in Libya and Syria, Turkey. acts independently of NATO, there is Iran, the Gulf States, Israel, a little bit of China It means that many potential partners are problematic. But if the United States has interests and responsibilities in this region which I believe are the view of the Biden administration, it must choose to work with some. They cannot be totally opposed to Russia, Iran and also Turkey.

Either way, he notes, part of the damage to US-Turkish relations is Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s fault, but part of the damage is also the fault of the United States. We had the opportunity to work with Turkey in Syria in a way that would have caused much less trouble for Turkey. Our fundamental reluctance to do this led Erdogan to deal with Turkish interests as he saw fit. The ideal scenario would be for us to engage in the region and help the Turks to solve some of their problems, which we have in some ways exacerbated. But the obstacles to such a constructive relationship are huge and could get worse.

A consequence of the deterioration of relations between Ankara and Washington has been the strengthening of US-Greek relations. Does he consider that this trend is likely to continue? What is Greece’s view these days in the US foreign policy establishment?

I believe that the upgrade will continue and that it will not be negatively affected by a potential improvement in relations between the United States and Turkey. From Greece’s point of view, there are positive and negative aspects. On the bright side, there is the fact that the country survived its massive crisis without collapsing. On the other hand, many in the United States consider Greece a little too friendly with Russia.

The new cold war

The key geopolitical challenge for the new administration is China. The Chinese have been moving in a more aggressive direction for some time, Kagan says. They weren’t sure what to make of Trump like the world at large. He was the living embodiment of Nixons’ madman theory, no one knew what he was going to do.

The pent-up frustrations stemming from the Trump presidency will likely reinforce Beijing’s natural tendency to test Joe Biden, he argues. The new administration is aware of this, which is why they have spoken out quite strongly, rhetorically at least, and they have also not rescinded any of Trump’s policies. [against China].

The most likely flashpoint, he thinks, is Taiwan. For Xi Jinping, this is a legacy issue, although that in and of itself does not mean he will act. But I wouldn’t be surprised if the Chinese would challenge the administration to see how willing it is to go face to face. They can calculate that we won’t react forcefully, because of Covid, because we were in a mess, and so on.

We are in a dangerous time with China, because it is so easy to make mistakes, he observes. It happened to many foreign leaders in the 20th century: They thought the United States would not respond to their aggression, and they were wrong. Were very good at setting this trap, mainly because we actually believe that we don’t want to respond until we do. Another common mistake foreign governments make is that they fail to realize that there is a huge amount of untapped energy in the United States. At the moment, we are not on a war footing, not even on a cold war footing. We are preparing for a Cold War with China, and it’s easy to underestimate the resources America can bring to such a situation if Americans are worried about it.

New old normal

Kagan quit the Republican Party in the 2016 primaries and has always been a constant critic of Trump. He remains optimistic, however, that despite the continued stranglehold of the former presidents over the party, foreign policy under Biden may return to a semblance of normalcy.

Republicans, he explains, focus almost exclusively on China and Iran when it comes to foreign policy. On both counts, he notes, the Biden administration is determined to be at least as hawkish as they are. The real question is what will happen if tensions with China also increase.

I guess Republicans will insist on a firm line while a significant segment of the Democratic Party urges the administration to step out of the chasm. But it is a usual pattern in foreign policy politics. [] Democrats are trying to prove they’re tough enough, and Republicans are trying to prove they’re not.