Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates 35 km Margalla road





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the 35 km Margalla road, which will also connect the Rawalpindi ring road and reduce travel time.

The project is carried out by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and the National Logistic Cell (NLC) on an accelerated basis. In a first phase, works will start at Bhara Kahu Bypass which will link the Margalla road to the Murree road.

The Prime Minister said on this occasion that the government is committed to making the environment green and clean given the country’s vulnerability to climate change. He expressed concern that only 600 million trees had been planted since the country was established seven decades ago and regretted that 80 percent of Changa Manga and all of the Kundian forests have been eradicated by a merciless cutting of trees. He said Pakistan will face water scarcity in the coming years and is the second country after Egypt to run out of water. Imran Khan said the long-delayed Margalla Highway project was important in alleviating traffic problems in Islamabad, as its population grew 1.5 times in 20 years.

He clarified that the road would not disrupt the natural environment of Margalla Hills by crossing it, but would in fact act as its protective barrier to prevent encroachment.

He said the project would remove bottlenecks in Galiyat, ensure smooth traffic and thus lead to an influx of tourists. Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid called Prime Imran Khan a true lover of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) who had raised the issue of blasphemy and Islamophobia at every international forum. He said that the life and personality of Imran Khan was first and foremost a question of struggle and expressed his confidence that he would succeed in defeating the enemies of Islam.

“The corrupt, dishonest and slow opposition would do no harm to Imran Khan,” he added.

He said the Margalla Highway project would greatly benefit residents of Islamabad and adjacent areas by alleviating travel problems.

The Margalla Road will connect the Grand Trunk Road to the Murree Road and will cross the northern capitals along the Margalla Hills while also touching Constitution Avenue. Starting from Sangjani on GT Road, the road will connect to Satra Meel at Murree Road. A change in the route of the road was made to connect it to the Rawalpindi ring road. Previous plans were to connect it to the Murree road in Bharakahu, a suburb of Islamabad.

