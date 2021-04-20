Cheney Outperforms Challengers in First Fundraiser for 2022 Primary Election | Government and Politics





CHEYENNE More than a year away from the Wyomings 2022 primary election, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Signaled a strong start to her fundraising campaigns last week, racking up around $ 1.5 million contributions in the first quarter of 2021 and lifting the challengers. that have emerged since his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

The $ 1.54 million raised in the first quarter by Cheney, who has occupied Wyomings’ sole seat since 2017, reflects a higher quarterly amount than anything she has brought in in the last three elections, according to reports from the Federal Election Commission. His campaign closed the first quarter of 2021 with around $ 1.43 million in cash.

While Cheney got off to an impressive start to this election cycle, two of his competitors, led by State Senator Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, also got off to a stellar start in their fundraising efforts.

Bouchard, who was the first to announce his campaign against Cheney following his impeachment vote against Trump in January, raised about $ 334,000 in the first quarter, with about $ 164,000 in cash in April, according to his FEC report filed in January. last week.

In a statement last week, the Bouchards campaign touted fundraising brands, and the state senator, who was first elected to the Wyoming legislature in 2016, argued that he should be the main contender against Cheney.

No other challenger has the huge grassroots base we’ve built by announcing early and acting quickly, and no other candidate against Cheney has the solid six-figure cash flow we have now, Bouchard said in a statement. Others considering this race should consider joining my campaign now rather than splitting the anti-Cheney vote in exactly what our enemies want. Right now there is only one candidate against Cheney who takes this campaign seriously and that is me.

Bouchards’ campaign also said he received contributions from donors in all 50 states, with about two-thirds of his donors giving amounts under $ 200.

Another state lawmaker who ran against the incumbent MP, Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, followed Cheney and Bouchard in the first quarter fundraiser. Gray reported approximately $ 173,000 in contributions, of which approximately $ 133,000 came from his pocket and $ 5,800 from his father.

With more than a year to go before the state primary elections in 2022, the dynamics of the race could still change in the months to come. Last week, Trump released a statement suggesting he would back a candidate in the race in the near future.

So many people are looking to run against Crazy Liz Cheney, but we only want one, Trump said in the statement. She’s so far down in the Wyoming polls that the only way to win is with many candidates running against her and dividing the vote. Hopefully this will not happen. I will be doing an approval soon!

Her statement comes shortly after Cheney, who has repeatedly condemned the role of former presidents in inciting a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, told Fox News Neil Cavuto she would not support not Trump if he was the GOP candidate for president in 2024.

I was very clear on my take on what happened on January 6, on my take on the president’s guilt, Cheney said in the interview. I obviously voted to remove him. I think this was the most serious violation of an oath of office by any president in American history, and I will continue to make sure people understand this.

Cheney, the third GOP member in the House, has also repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden since taking office in January, denigrating his policy on everything from foreign policy to immigration to gun regulations. fire.

Tom Coulter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle State Government reporter. He can be reached at [email protected] or 307-633-3124. Follow him on Twitter at @tomcoulter_.

