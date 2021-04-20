Global governance must be made fairer: Xi | Western lawyer





Chinese President Xi Jinping called for making the global governance system fairer and more just, and that the rules set by one country or certain nations are not imposed on others. Building barriers and pushing for decoupling would harm others and benefit no one, Xi said in his keynote address Tuesday at the annual Boao Forum for Asia, China's response to the Davos conference. China has long called for global governance reforms in which the perspectives and values ​​of several countries are reflected, including its own, instead of a few major nations. Beijing has repeatedly clashed with the biggest players in global governance, particularly the United States, on a range of issues ranging from human rights to China's economic influence on other countries. "The world wants justice, not hegemony," Xi said. "A big country should look like a big country by showing that it takes more responsibility," he said, without identifying any nation. US President Joe Biden held his first face-to-face summit at the White House on Friday since taking office with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, with China at the top of the agenda. In a joint statement, the two leaders said they "share serious concerns" about the human rights situation in Hong Kong and China's Xinjiang region, where Washington said Beijing was perpetrating. genocide against Muslim Uyghurs. China has denied the abuse. In an apparent demonstration of US-Japan economic cooperation excluding China, Biden said the US and Japan will jointly invest in areas such as 5G technology, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, genomics and semiconductor supply chains.







