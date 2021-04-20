Climate scientists urge Boris Johnson to make international emissions agreements legally binding on UK

(Getty Images)

Boris Johnson urged to make international climate agreements legally binding amid warnings from scientists the UK has no plan to meet its commitments.

Climate scientists and scientists have drafted a bill that could enshrine the Paris Agreement into domestic law and commit the government to develop a plan to respond to it.

But despite the support of more than 118 MPs and peers, the government is denying Parliament time to discuss the bill.

Now a letter to the Prime Minister signed by more than 100 climate experts and environmentalists as seen by The independent urges the government to support the bill on the climate and ecological emergency (EEC).

It precedes the spotlight on UK climate policy dramatically later this year as Britain hosts the G7 summit and the Cop26 meeting.

The bill would require the government to declare a climate emergency and unveil a plan to meet internationally recognized goals, as well as set up a citizens’ assembly to consult on the best way to do so.

Professors supporting the bill include Joanna Haigh of Imperial College London, Henrietta Moore of UCL, Aled Jones of Anglia Ruskin University and Tim Jackson of the University of Surrey.

Other supporters include The Body Shop and Greenpeace UK, as well as economist Dr Ann Pettifor of the Green New Deal Group.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, who introduces the bill, said The independent: “Nothing would give more meaning to Boris Johnsons’ statement that the climate is the UK’s top international priority than putting the EWC Bill in the Queen’s Speech.

“Coming a month before the G7 summit would demonstrate real climate leadership that the Prime Minister continues to brag about but does not deliver. This year, with the UK chairing the G7 and hosting the summit United Nations Climate Change Conference, is the perfect time to amplify the message that the climate and ecological crises are being taken seriously.

“The world is watching, but what they are seeing right now is deeply disappointing. The UK’s climate reputation is at stake. If the PM is to save it, the best thing he can do is include this bill in the legislative agenda of the government. “

Professor Haigh, one of the experts who designed the bill, said The independent the law would replace the “sorely lacking” mechanisms to make ambition a reality.

“The UK government made great strides in tackling the climate crisis when, in 2019, it enacted a policy to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050,” she said.

“But the mechanisms that are desperately needed to achieve this are sorely lacking, and we have a bunch of green initiatives, with no apparent common thought, as the Earth’s temperature continues to rise. EWC law would provide clarity and the urgently needed incentives to action. “

The letter from the climate experts states: “The government’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for Cop26, committing to reduce emissions by at least 68% by the end of this decade, is ambitious, but the policies and legislation announced to date will not achieve it.

“When added to the NDCs of other nations, it is evident that the planned global emission reductions are nowhere near enough to meet the Paris-compliant 1.5C target. The UK cannot persuade other nations to sufficiently strengthen their own contributions if we ourselves fail. “

He adds: “We respectfully urge you to pass the EWC bill and allow full parliamentary scrutiny as soon as possible. Your support will be an appropriate way to demonstrate to the world what is needed to deal with climatic and natural crises. at COP15, as host of the G7 summit and as co-host of Cop26 and to significantly develop the important steps you have taken to date following the UK Parliament’s resolution on the emergency climate in 2019.

“It is said that this government approach is defined, not by the words you use, but by the actions you take. We respectfully request that you take the necessary steps outlined above and adopt, present and enable to the EWC bill to move forward in Parliament. “

Poll previously reported by The independent earlier this month, around three in five voters (58%) believe international climate agreements should be made legally binding.

The study, conducted by Opinium for the campaign group Compassion in Politics, found that only 11% of voters opposed the idea with support from 47% of Tories, 73% of Labor voters and 68% of Liberal Democrats . .

