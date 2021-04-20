Politics
EU engagement gives Turkey free pass on human rights violations
Politics are said to make strange bedfellows. In diplomacy, it would seem that its seating arrangement can be tricky. At an April 6 meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel with Turkeys The famous combative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, von der Leyen, remained, for an uncomfortable moment, without a chair.
Images have emerged from the meeting in Ankara as Erdogan and Michel take their seats while von der Leyen is left at hover awkwardly. She was eventually taken to a nearby couch, but according to protocols she, in the rank equivalent to Michel, should have been granted the same status in this case, a chair.
Relations between the EU and Turkey have recently been strained, not least because of Turkey’s confrontational foreign policy in the Eastern Mediterranean. But after meeting Erdogan in Ankara, von der Leyen applauded Turkey for showing an interest in re-engaging with the European Union in a constructive manner and underlining the desire to give new impetus to our relationship.
There was a wave of outrage at von der Leyens’ relegation, accusations flew over who was responsible for the misstep that led to to choke. But that deflects another controversy: the EU’s decision to engage with Erdogan at a time when Turkey’s authoritarian drift is accelerating. A US State Department 2020 report describes a litany of human rights violations and restrictions on political freedoms in Turkey. By deciding to go to Ankara, the EU turned a blind eye to democratic backsliding and human rights violations, effectively letting Erdogan get away with it.
The timing of the EU visit was particularly questionable just two weeks later Instant decision of Erdogans withdraw from a Council of Europe agreement that protects women’s rights. Turkey signed the treaty in 2011, known as the Istanbul Convention, no less, but Erdogan has bowed to local critics who claim the deal undermines traditional Turkish values. And he did so at a time of increasing violence against women in Turkey, and apparently against the will of many Turks. International observers greeted the decision with dismay: Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric, called that a huge setback and US President Joe Biden said he was deeply disappointed.
EU officials have long stress that any resumption of talks with Turkey would be phased, proportionate and reversible. The President of the Council of the EU, Charles Michel, has previously declaredThe rule of law and democracy are absolutely essential to any dialogue we have with Turkey.
Erdogan sometimes seems to play ball. In March, he announced a new human rights action plan protect freedom of expression and enshrine the right to a fair trial by 2023, the centenary of the Republic of Turkey. The statement sparked skepticism in some quarters. An obvious question arises: The Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP) has ruled Turkey since 2002, so why has it not already been able to protect human rights and the state? by right?
According to a Turkish proverb, it is easy to make commitments but more difficult to keep. Erdogan keeps a lot of promises, but doubts remain about his willingness to provide protections for human rights and political freedoms, especially for his opponents. In recent weeks, legal proceedings have been initiated to dissolve pro-Kurds People’s Democratic Party (HDP), on allegations of collusion with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and the revocation of the seat from, and later Stop de, HDP parliamentary member Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu.
Accusing pro-Kurdish parties of sympathies with the PKK and general allegations of terrorist complicity are proven tactics in Turkish politics, but Gergerlioglu, who is not even Kurdish and was previously chairman of a human rights organization man, seems to have clashed with prosecutors for stressing relentlessly rights violations.
As with the exit from the Istanbul Convention on Women’s Rights, the proceedings against the HDP and Gergerlioglu’s lawsuit drew a chorus of criticism from International organizations, including the European Parliament.
Turkey and Erdogan, in particular, do not take criticism. With the rise of disagreements in recent years, Erdogan has increasingly steered Turkey towards new directions in foreign policy, including military interventions in Syria, northern Iraq, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh. . He oversaw the resurgence, the exclusive nationalism and encouraged the idea that Turkey should resume its previous position of regional leader. As a result, some see Turkey as a embarrassing international player.
Erdogan, however, realizes that isolation is not in his or Turkey’s best interests, hence the attempt to resuscitate relations with the EU. For its part, the EU understands the vital role Turkey plays in hosting a huge number of Syrian refugees who would otherwise be heading to European shores. So for now, reconciliation can be on the agenda as long as the seating arrangement can be sorted out amicably.
