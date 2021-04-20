Moeldoko’s response when asked, it will be reworked by Jokowi





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Moeldoko’s chief of staff was reluctant to respond to news about the cabinet reshuffle that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will undertake. Met after visiting the Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) campus, Depok, West Java on Tuesday (4/20/2021), Moeldoko declined to respond in detail to the news. He actually banned the media from asking him about the reshuffle. “Mr. Moel, may I ask another question? Reshuffle the question, sir?” you asked the media. Moeldoko also responded briefly. “Stop, if (ask, editor’s note) the others stop,” says Moeldoko. Also read: Cabinet reshuffle Problem with initials M, Observer Prediction Moeldoko and Mahfud MD Still Safe Also read: DPP Democrats send open message to Moeldoko Cs The former TNI commander also got into the black car belonging to RI 19 to leave the UIII campus. As he made his way to his car, Moeldoko was again bombarded with questions about the redesign which mentioned the initials of the name Mr. This time, he replied that the reshuffle was fully the president’s right. Also read: PAN prepares top executives for Cabinet at Jokowi’s request The media team was also invited by Moeldoko to directly question the president about the reshuffle. “Who only knows the president, already. The answer is one, about the reshuffle, only the president knows. Period,” Moeldoko said. Moeldoko then left the UIII campus in a black car with the number RI 19.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos