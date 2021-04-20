UK adds India to COVID-19 travel ‘red list’ after Boris Johnson cancels tour, India News News

Britain imposed its toughest travel restrictions on India on Monday after an explosion of coronavirus cases there, hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled a trip to New Delhi.

“We have made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the Red List. This means that anyone who is not from the UK or an Irish resident or a UK citizen cannot enter the UK if she has been in India in the past 10 days, ”Hancock told parliament.

“UK and Irish residents and UK citizens who have stayed in India in the last 10 days prior to arrival will be required to complete hotel quarantine for 10 days from arrival.”

This decision was taken as a precaution when evaluating the variant first identified in India. Asked whether the vaccines being rolled out in Britain were working against the variant, Hancock said he couldn’t give that assurance but was looking to establish an answer as quickly as possible.

“The heart of my concern about the variant first found in India is that vaccines may be less effective in terms of transmission and / or in terms of reducing hospitalizations and deaths,” he said. .

“This is the same concern we have with the variant first found in South Africa, and this is the main reason we made the decision today.”

Public Health England (PHE) said 77 cases of the so-called ‘Indian double mutant variant’ have been detected in the UK since last month and it has now been classified as an ongoing variant. survey (VUI).

In fact, the British and Indian governments on Monday canceled Johnson’s visit, which was scheduled for next week after having already been postponed to January.

It would have been Johnson’s first major overseas visit since taking office in 2019.

“In view of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to visit India next week,” the two governments said in a joint statement.

They said Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would speak later this month “to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future UK-India partnership.

“They will remain in regular contact beyond that, and look forward to meeting in person later this year.”

Cricket impact

Monday’s announcement could also have a ripple effect on England’s upcoming international home cricket program.

Several prominent English and New Zealand cricketers currently taking part in the lucrative Indian Premier League tournament are expected to take part in the two-match test series which kicks off at London’s Lord’s Ground on June 2.

Indian players could also be affected, with Virat Kohli’s men set to face New Zealand in the first World Testing Championship final in Southampton later that month.

But the Rose Bowl pitch in Southampton, the county seat of Hampshire, has a hotel on site and it was one of the sites, along with Manchester’s Old Trafford, which has a similar setup, which pioneered the return of the international coronavirus cricket – forced suspension last year.

A spokesperson for the International Cricket Council, the world’s governing body for sport, said: “The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and other members have shown how we can safely organize international cricket in the world. in the midst of a pandemic and we are confident that we can continue to do so and that the World Testing Championship final will go ahead as planned in June in the UK. “

The Indian women’s team are also expected to arrive for a multi-format series against England from June 16.

Johnson’s office announced last week that the visit would be cut short. It was originally set to run for three days and was scheduled to start on April 26.

This was initially presented as an opportunity for Britain to refocus its international trade policy in the wake of Brexit as it pursues a so-called “world Britain” strategy.

But the increase in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Britain earlier this year caused its delay.

Now outbreaks of infections in India, where officials recorded five consecutive days of more than 200,000 cases, led to its total cancellation.

A total of 103 cases of the Indian variant have been identified in Britain, Hancock said.

