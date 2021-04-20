Politics
UK adds India to COVID-19 travel ‘red list’ after Boris Johnson cancels tour, India News News
Britain imposed its toughest travel restrictions on India on Monday after an explosion of coronavirus cases there, hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled a trip to New Delhi.
“We have made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the Red List. This means that anyone who is not from the UK or an Irish resident or a UK citizen cannot enter the UK if she has been in India in the past 10 days, ”Hancock told parliament.
“UK and Irish residents and UK citizens who have stayed in India in the last 10 days prior to arrival will be required to complete hotel quarantine for 10 days from arrival.”
Read also | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancels delayed visit to India due to increase in COVID cases
This decision was taken as a precaution when evaluating the variant first identified in India. Asked whether the vaccines being rolled out in Britain were working against the variant, Hancock said he couldn’t give that assurance but was looking to establish an answer as quickly as possible.
“The heart of my concern about the variant first found in India is that vaccines may be less effective in terms of transmission and / or in terms of reducing hospitalizations and deaths,” he said. .
“This is the same concern we have with the variant first found in South Africa, and this is the main reason we made the decision today.”
Public Health England (PHE) said 77 cases of the so-called ‘Indian double mutant variant’ have been detected in the UK since last month and it has now been classified as an ongoing variant. survey (VUI).
In fact, the British and Indian governments on Monday canceled Johnson’s visit, which was scheduled for next week after having already been postponed to January.
It would have been Johnson’s first major overseas visit since taking office in 2019.
“In view of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to visit India next week,” the two governments said in a joint statement.
They said Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would speak later this month “to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future UK-India partnership.
“They will remain in regular contact beyond that, and look forward to meeting in person later this year.”
Cricket impact
Monday’s announcement could also have a ripple effect on England’s upcoming international home cricket program.
Several prominent English and New Zealand cricketers currently taking part in the lucrative Indian Premier League tournament are expected to take part in the two-match test series which kicks off at London’s Lord’s Ground on June 2.
Indian players could also be affected, with Virat Kohli’s men set to face New Zealand in the first World Testing Championship final in Southampton later that month.
But the Rose Bowl pitch in Southampton, the county seat of Hampshire, has a hotel on site and it was one of the sites, along with Manchester’s Old Trafford, which has a similar setup, which pioneered the return of the international coronavirus cricket – forced suspension last year.
A spokesperson for the International Cricket Council, the world’s governing body for sport, said: “The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and other members have shown how we can safely organize international cricket in the world. in the midst of a pandemic and we are confident that we can continue to do so and that the World Testing Championship final will go ahead as planned in June in the UK. “
The Indian women’s team are also expected to arrive for a multi-format series against England from June 16.
Johnson’s office announced last week that the visit would be cut short. It was originally set to run for three days and was scheduled to start on April 26.
This was initially presented as an opportunity for Britain to refocus its international trade policy in the wake of Brexit as it pursues a so-called “world Britain” strategy.
But the increase in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Britain earlier this year caused its delay.
Now outbreaks of infections in India, where officials recorded five consecutive days of more than 200,000 cases, led to its total cancellation.
A total of 103 cases of the Indian variant have been identified in Britain, Hancock said.
(With contributions from agencies)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]