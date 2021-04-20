Politics
PM Modi’s ‘political call’ to open vaccination for all and reduce campaign in Bengal
Monday was a day of big political appeals taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he decided to open vaccination for all adults from May 1 in the private sector and drastically downsized his own campaign and that of the BJP in West Bengal. Even a few days ago, bureaucrats like NITI Aayogs VK Paul and Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan cited the international experience with vaccination and World Health Organization (WHO) protocols as a firm claim that vaccination was not yet open to people under 45. of age. Election compulsions were supported by top BJP leaders like Ravi Shankar Prasad until Monday morning in Calcutta not to curtail the BJP election campaign and the ball was thrown into the Election Commission Tribunal to answer the appeal . But the Modi government faced fierce political opposition on both counts.
This prompted Modi to make a political decision on both of these fronts on Monday after marathon meetings with his top bureaucratic team on immunization and top BJP officials on the West Bengal elections. There was a feeling inside the party that public sentiment seemed to be against the fact that vaccination was not available to the younger workforce amid a strong second wave that further infects young people. The government is now describing the new milestone as the launch of the “world’s most liberal immunization program” from May 1. Likewise, the outlook was not favorable for the BJP, with party activists doing a battery of road shows and large gatherings in West Bengal at a time when the second wave of Covid is raging and everyone else parties in the fray have announced the reduction of their campaigns. PM Modi, on Monday, urged the BJP to mobilize all of its executives in the spirit of Seva (service) in these difficult times.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has long been pushing for universal immunization, along with CMs in worst-affected states like Maharashtra and Delhi who wanted states to have the ability to purchase vaccines directly from manufacturers instead. centralized system currently accused by states of political bias led by the opposition. In West Bengal, Gandhi was the first to announce that he would no longer campaign in the wake of Covid. Although Congress didn’t have much interest in Bengal, Gandhis’ appeal prompted CM Mamata Banerjee to announce a scaled-down campaign as well, leaving the BJP politically isolated as its main leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda organized 4 daily. to 5 major public events.
The correction of focus on vaccination and the election campaign is a rare occasion where the BJP led by Modi has reconsidered its position with a political appeal. From now on, all freedom is given to States in the field of vaccination. Let’s see how they deal with vaccination now, as they no longer have the luxury of politically blaming the Center if things don’t go as planned, a political source said.
The logic
Sources in the government argued that there was a method for the new decisions, saying the new assessment showed that immunization of those 45 and over had progressed well and that nearly half of the country’s elderly had already been vaccinated. The question is when to start vaccination for larger age groups, after assessing the capacity of the condition and the ability to manage adverse reactions to the vaccine. You have to start slowly, like all countries. Scaling is now effective from May 1 as we are more confident in the capacity, a senior government official said. The government statement referred to the important point that good coverage for vulnerable groups is expected by April 30. However, the point is that government bureaucrats until recently had suggested that the eligible age groups were lowered slightly by May and not all adults. .
Allowing states, private parties, and private hospitals to purchase vaccines directly from vaccine manufacturers and even allow them to import vaccines without bridging trials is another major step towards immunizing all people over the age of 18. years, according to sources. The government is only seeking to source 50% from vaccine manufacturers for the monthly doses released by the Central Medicines Laboratory (CDL), but has not sought any share in the import of vaccines which is fully open. to the private sector, a source said. This step will also allow companies to vaccinate their staff through their own arrangements so that the young working population is safe from Covid in due time and the economy is not stuck as in 2020.
On Bengal, a top BJP political leader in the state told News18 the party was not worried about a scaled-down campaign (public meetings with less than 500 people) in the remaining week. in the countryside. We are already winning over 200 seats. Congress canceled its campaign because it doesn’t stand a chance here anyway as CM gatherings have never gathered more than 1,000 to 2,000 people, the BJP leader said.
