Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urges united efforts against Islamophobia, calls for unity





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Image Credit: PID

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called on protesters not to harm the country’s economy at a time when Pakistan faces a coronavirus pandemic and economic pressures. He also announced that he wanted a common approach from all Islamic states to address the issue of Islamophobia.

In a speech to the nation, Khan said the economy had just started to recover and the currency was strengthening and that if at this crucial point Pakistan cut ties with France it would hurt the country’s exports. countries to all countries of the European Union (EU), which would lead to new unemployment, more inflation and poverty.

The violent protests in Pakistan made no difference to France, rather they seriously affected the Pakistani economy. Detailing the casualties and damage from the protests, Khan said four police officers were martyred, 800 injured and 40 police cars set on fire.

The prime ministers’ speech comes as the government hires leaders of the banned far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party whose supporters have been staging protests against France for more than a week for disrespect towards Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) in France.

Khan has vowed to introduce global joint efforts of Muslim countries against Islamophobia to address the issue in international forums, such as the European Union and the United Nations. Khan suggested banning blasphemy and insulting Prophet Muhammad in the same way that denying the Holocaust is an illegal offense in several European countries.

Khan has previously called on Western governments that have banned negative Holocaust commentary to use the same standards to penalize those who willfully spread their message of hatred against Muslims by abusing our prophet.

In his speech, the Prime Minister assured that the objective of the demonstrators and the government is common but that the method is different. The way the protesters demanded by blocking streets and vandalizing public property has been observed every few years when there is an incident of blasphemy in any western country and the feelings of Muslims are hurt. But has this approach made a difference? He asked, explaining that joint legal action by Muslim countries is the only way to prevent disrespect for religion.

Now is the time to unite as our economy shows signs of progress, Khan said, urging religious scholars and the public to unite for the country. He also urged people not to play into the enemies’ game by spreading fake news that could fuel panic. We reviewed 400,000 tweets [on the protests], and 70% came from fake accounts, he said.

