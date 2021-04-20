Finish only downstream





IDXChannel – Commission XI member of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) faction Anis Byarwati criticized the government policy of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to form the Ministry of Investment and Job Creation . According to him, this step was not the right solution, because the ministry could only solve the problems downstream. In fact, Anis continued, the government faces many issues that must be of concern to it. “Even if achieved, this ministry will only solve the problems in the downstream part of the investment,” Anis said, as followed by the DPR site, Tuesday (4/20/2021). The PKS politician also exposed the barrier to investment in Indonesia based on data released by the World Economic Forum (WEF). Where, the WEF has published at least 16 barrier factors, which places corruption with the highest score, namely 13.8 as the main inhibiting factor for investment in Indonesia. “Of the 16 factors, corruption is the main obstacle which is very worrying and damaging. The rise in corruption, gratuities and corrupt practices by a number of people, especially in the processing of permits, has had a a number of serious consequences for investors, ”he added. he said. The vice president of the National Financial Accountability Agency (BAKN) of the DPR also explained the second factor affecting domestic investment, namely bureaucratic inefficiency with a score of 11.1. Followed by access to payments with a score of 9.2, uneven infrastructure with a score of 8.8, and unstable policies with a score of 8.6 which completes the top 5 factors. He continued, another thing that hinders investment is the presence of regulatory factors which are often unpredictable, inconsistent and contradictory. Other reasons that often hamper domestic investment are government instability, which scores 6.5; tax rate with a score of 6.4; work ethic of workers 5.8; tax regulations 5.2; and taxes 4.7. These five reasons, he said, complement the top 10 factors hampering the development of inflation in Indonesia. “Thus, the investment problem in Indonesia is so complex that it can only be solved by creating new ministries and institutions. Upstream, middle and downstream must be achieved in a sustainable manner. The government must eliminate the 10 main factors inhibiting investment, or at least eliminate the five main factors inhibiting investment, ”he concluded. (TYO)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos