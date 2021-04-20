President Xi: BRI will promote green and sustainable development





China will continue to work with other countries to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation by establishing closer partnership for green and sustainable development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Tuesday. delivered at the opening plenary session of the annual Boao Forum for Asia conference. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a public road open to all and not a private road belonging to one party. Belt and Road cooperation pursues development for mutual benefit, said President Xi. “We will follow the principles of deep consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and we will uphold the philosophy of open, green and clean cooperation, with the aim of making the Belt and Road development of high level , people-centered and sustainable, ”he said. . “We will establish a closer partnership by working with all parties to promote the ‘hard connectivity’ of infrastructure and the ‘soft connectivity’ of rules and standards, ensure unhindered channels for trade and investment cooperation , and actively develop the Silk Road e-commerce, ”said Xi mentioned. China will also establish a closer partnership for green development. According to Xi, China will strengthen cooperation on green infrastructure, green energy and green finance, and improve the BRI’s International Coalition for Green Development, the Green Investment Principles for Belt and Road Development. route and other multilateral cooperation platforms. Xi said China remains committed to building a closer partnership for openness and inclusion. A World Bank report suggests that by 2030, the Belt and Road projects could help lift 7.6 million people out of extreme poverty and 32 million people out of moderate poverty globally. The BRI, proposed by China in 2013, refers to the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Maritime Silk Road of the 21st century. It aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe, Africa and beyond.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos