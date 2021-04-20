Tosyali in talks to buy stake in BMC Sanayi with businessman Ethem Sancak





Tosyali Holding is in talks to buy a stake in a Turkish producer of trucks and armored vehicles half-owned by Qatar, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Turkish steelmaker is negotiating the purchase of shares in BMC Sanayi ve Ticaret AS with businessman Ethem Sancak, who controls 25% of the company, said the people, asking not to be named as the deliberations are confidential. The Qatar Armed Forces Industry Committee owns 49.9% in a special-purpose vehicle, Es Mali Yatirim, which controls BMC. The Ozturk family owns the remaining 25.1%. Tosyali and Sancak declined to comment. BMC, which traces its roots back more than half a century to a company with British Motor Corp., expanded beyond truck manufacturing after Sancak won an auction in 2014 to buy it from the Turkish government for 751 million lira, the equivalent of over $ 360 million at the time. Later that same year, she sold nearly half of the business to the Qatari side. As part of the new ownership structure, BMC sought to produce tanks and armored vehicles, primarily for the Turkish military. The company signed deals to buy engines and transmissions from two South Korean companies for its Altay tanks last month. Turk Tank Maker signs deal with South Korea that Germany has avoided Ties between Turkey and Qatar have deepened since a coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016, when he received support from the leaders of the Gulf nation. Turkey returned the favor a year later by siding with Qatar when it was the victim of an economic boycott from a group of countries led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a diplomatic dispute that was only resolved at the start of the year. Turkey has also stationed troops and regularly built a base in Qatar since 2017. Qatar, a major Gulf gas producer, has pledged up to $ 15 billion in investments and offered a line of credit to support Turkey’s financial system at the height of its currency crisis in 2018. Turkish central banks and Qatari women tripled the limit on their existing swap agreement last year. Qatar announced a series of high-profile deals with Turkey last November, including the purchase by its wealth fund of a 10% stake in Borsa Istanbul. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos