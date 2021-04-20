It is time to depoliticize the Indian police. This may be Modi’s sudarshan chakra

Text size:

TThe tragic loss of 22 police officers in a Naxalite ambush in the jungles of Chhattisgarh on April 4 brought back memories of such previous incidents, the worst being the loss of 76 lives in Dantewadain 2010. In an ancient pattern, the political homilies and institutional followed promises of revenge. One can be fairly certain that the matter will be formally investigated and that a politically sponsored cover-up will be carried out, with only lower-level officials most affected. Life will continue as before, until another incident occurs, and the cycle will repeat itself ad nauseam. Police leaders will continue to promise solutions to politicians as long as their numbers increase, and given the recent rise in police ranks. CRPF battalions, financial constraints did not seem to hamper the swelling numbers. If only someone has educated Indian politicians that the qualitative deficiencies of CRPF cannot be filled with numbers.

The big picture and the truth is that for a long time, nearly 4,000 square kilometers ofterritoryin the south of Bastar was at the head of the Naxals. In a recent interview,IG police, Bastar,says it has now been reduced, but an area of ​​1,000 square kilometers is still with the Naxals. The executive is fully aware of this. Parliament and the media have chosen to remain silent.

Running in parallel with the Param Bir Singh case, the former DGP of Maharashtra, who after being sacked went to court to complain about former statesman Anil Deshmukh. From what is known to the public so far, the role of the poisonous belly, which is amixedcorruption, criminality and political bickering then involving the exercise of the political executive bureaucracy, seems all too obvious. As details continue to emerge, it seems the political-police connection was pervasive. It stinks.

There is no doubt that these two incidents have completely different contexts. One concerns the preventable loss of life in a situation of armed uprising in the tribal belt of central India. The other concerns corruption and the possibility of murder committed by the keepers of the law themselves under the tutelage of their superiors. These two incidents may seem unrelated, but even a casual glance reveals that dramatis personae remain unchanged, except that they appear in different forms and contexts. Both incidents are linked to the politicization and control of the police executive, and in both cases the executive and the police lack accountability.

Crumbles over and over again

In the case of ChhattisgarhCRPFambush, politicians have misled themselves and the general public that a closed-fist approach should be the main thrust of their strategy. It completely ignores the fact that the tribal people are among the oldest residents of India that is Bharat. Many of their socio-economic grievances are genuine and their basic human rights have been repeatedly violated. And so they came under the influence of Naxal.

Political incompetence has combined with the blatant operational stupidity of the police leadership to use large groups that can never retain the element of surprise, which is the key to success. No wonder the so-called hunter CRPF is often hunted.

The political leaders of the Center and the states must take responsibility for not having implemented the reforms against the politicization and criminalization of the police, the deepening of parliamentary control of the executive, the loosening of political control by the executive and lack of accountability to the people. This despite continuing shortcomings and numerous studies and reportscall for reforms. The contents of the EN Rammohan report which examined the Dantewada incident in 2010 have never been publicly disclosed.

The current DGP case in Bombay reveals that politicians are annexed to a submissive police leadership to operate above the law. The NNVohra report1993 and numerous reports after all highlighting the links between the underworld, politicians and bureaucracy. But any rectification process must focus on the criminal justice system, of which the police are only a part.

In 2003, during the review of the criminal justice system, theReport of the Judge Malimath Committeehad declared:The country’s police system operates under the archaic Indian Police Act which was enacted in 1861 for the perpetuation of the British Empire. The police now have an obligation and a duty to function in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution, the law and the democratic aspirations of the people. In addition, the police must be a professional, service-oriented organization free from undue foreign influence and still be accountable to the people. In addition, there is a need for professionally and politically neutral, non-authoritarian, friendly and professionally efficient controlled police forces.

To be fair, not all politicians and police leaders can be tarred with the same brush. However, the number of politicians withcriminal historyhave been on the street, and calls toelectoral reformsto improve the quality of political leadership have been carefully ignored by all parties. In addition, there is a total lack ofpolitical will to implement police reformsdespite the Supreme Court ruling over 15 years ago. Political leaders increasingly choose to govern by laws of their own preference rather than the rule of law. With so many broken parts of the criminal justice system, some states have clearly empowered the police to deliver justice through unlawful killings. Both at the Center and in the States, neutralizing political opponents through the abuse of power devolved to intelligence and investigation services which has become a widespread practice with Indira Gandhihas in her recent demonstrations becomes just as, if not more, malicious.

It’s time for Modi to step up

In contemporary times, a large portion of Indian citizens under the impact of Covid-19, appear to be under duress and expect the state to protect them, politically, economically and socially. They have lost confidence in the state over the years. But they have not lost confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The relevant problem is that trust in Modi is directly experienced as an emotion. However, distrust of the state and its organs is like a bad smell that refuses to go away. This does not mean that certain sections of the population are not guilty. They often do not take on the responsibilities of citizenship. They may have learned to survive by paying for themselves in trouble. But with the example that the state has normally set, the loss of citizens’ confidence in the Indian state does not bode well for India’s future.The country cannot find its potential if the character of elected leaders gradually evolves towards criminalized probity, the police do justice. andthe judge is inefficient. No preparation for defense against external enemies can protect the Indian state from this kind of threat that it may present itself. The threat is insidious. But the bright side is that India’s main hope may be Narendra Modi.

But only if Modi, the hugely popular leader, can favor the Indian state over the Bharatiya Janata party. One would have to risk in the short term for long term gain, without any assurance as to how it will play out for one’s own political survival. It takes a leap of faith. But many people now have blind faith in what Narendra Modi says. It can be hersSudarshana Chakra, a weaponhe idolizes.Whatever it does, massive public support is assured. If it heralds a major process to reform India’s core systems like the electoral system and the criminal justice system, then the Indian state has a good chance of redeeming itself. It may well become his lasting legacy.

Lieutenant General Prakash Menon is Director of Strategic Studies Program, Takshashila Institution, Bangalore and Former Military Advisor, National Security Council Secretariat. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

