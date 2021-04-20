Tareen, disgruntled lawmakers likely to meet PM





ISLAMABAD:

The ice has apparently been broken between Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI chief Jahangir Tareen as the latter canceled an iftar-dinner scheduled to be hosted on Wednesday for dozens of disgruntled PTI lawmakers after receiving assurances that the prime minister is ready to hear his grievances.

“We were assured that the Prime Minister was ready to meet with us. however, [I want to make it clear that] we will only meet with the Prime Minister and not a government committee, ”Tareen told the Express Tribune.

“During the meeting, we will present our grievances to the Sugar Board of Inquiry and the FIA. [Federal Investigation Agency] case [filed against the JDW group owned by Tareen]. “

Tareen was once considered a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, the former PTI general secretary was sidelined after a sugar crisis investigative report accused him of profiting the most from a sharp rise in commodity prices in January. 2020.

As the FIA ​​intensified its investigation into Tareen’s alleged role in the sugar crisis, a number of PTI lawmakers began to rally around him with speculation about the emergence of a possible forward bloc within the PTI.

According to reports, the iftar dinner scheduled for Wednesday (tomorrow) for like-minded MPs at Tareen’s residence has also been canceled. The Ramazan holiday was canceled after a “green signal” regarding the meeting between the prime minister and Tareen was received from the prime minister’s office.

The Sugar Board of Inquiry – led by the FIA ​​- had accused the sugar factory owners of making illegal profits of several billion rupees through unjustified price hikes, benami transactions, tax evasion, misuse of cash. subsidies and the purchase of sugar cane in the books.

The commission also pointed out that the country’s top political leaders – including Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N, Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar of PTI, Moonis Elahi of PML-Q and Asif Ali Zardari of PPP – were also among the beneficiaries of the crisis.

It is widely accepted that despite being outside the power corridors, Tareen still exerts a significant influence over a good number of unaccompanied minors and MPAs. Meanwhile, in the recent past, the group loyal to the PTI pillar has criticized the governance style of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar.

In an apparent reference to Tareen, Prime Minister Imran, while speaking to reporters in Sargodha on Friday, said he was ready to meet and listen to the grievances of party lawmakers, but added that the price of sugar had been increased by Rs26 per kilogram, which robbed the nation of Rs130 billion.

Since it was up to the government to protect the interests of the people, he said, the government conducted an investigation through the FIA ​​which found that a candy cartel was robbing the people and evading taxes.

On Saturday, PTI MPs and MPAs, who accompanied Tareen to the banking court as a sign of support, warned the prime minister, saying “if things remain the same, if Jahangir Tareen’s humiliation continues unabated. , then we can take any extreme decision ”. .

“We believe that Jahangir Tareen is humiliated by such cowardly movements, nothing could be won by such ways … this case should be brought to its logical conclusion,” demanded PTI lawmaker Raja Riaz.

“We are warning Prime Minister Imran Khan for the last time, if things are not over they may get out of hand.” Tareen, addressing the press conference, said he had done no wrongdoing and made all of his money through legal means.

He said the purpose of all these cases and the investigation against him was simply to humiliate him and sideline him from mainstream politics. “Not even a word about the sugar scam was mentioned in the FIR registered against me,” he said.

He also claimed that the aim of the sugar investigation was not to lower its prices but to humiliate him. “I will fight business and prove my innocence in court,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos