Erick Remodel WSKT commissioners, former Stafsus Jokowi Enter





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The state-owned construction company, PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk (WSKT), completed the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGMS) on Friday last week (4/19/2021). Based on the AGMS results report, the shareholders of the company, in this case the BUMN ministry, headed by Minister Erick Thohir, replaced the directors and auditors of the company. One of the names included in the Council of Commissioners is the former Special Staff of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for 2008-2019 Economic Affairs Ahmad Erani Yustika.

In general, on the Council of Commissioners Danis Hidayat Sumadilaga, who was previously Commissioner and Viktor S Sirait, is no longer an independent commissioner. Besides Erani Yustika, another name for the new commissioner of Waskita is T. Iskandar (Inspector General of the UPPR Ministry). Meanwhile on the board of directors, Didit Oemar Prihadi and Fery Hendriyanto no longer exist. The new directors are I Ketut Pasek Senjaya Putra (former Director of Operations of PT Wijaya Karya Beton Tbk / WTON) who is Director of Operations I and Luki Theta Handayani (former Managing Director of PT Waskita Karya Realty) who is Director of Business Development and QSHE. Here is the Council of Waskita Commissioners and Directors at the AGM on April 16, 2021 Commissioner President / Independent Commissioner: Badrodin Haiti Curator: Robert Leonard Marbun Curator: M Fadroel Rachman Curator: Ahmad Erani Yustika (new) Curator: T Iskandar (new) Independent curator: Muradi Independent curator: Bambang Setyo Wahyudi Directors Chief Executive Officer: Destiawan Seowardjono Director of Operations I: I Ketut Pasek Senjay Putra (new) Director of Operations II: Bambang Rianto Director of Operations III: Gunadi Director of Human Capital Management and Systems Development: Hadjar Seti Adji Director of Finance and Risk Management: Taufik Hendra Kusuma Director of Business Development, Quality, Safety, Health and Environment: Luki Theta Handayani (new) In addition to replacing trustees and commissioners, several routine AGMS agendas also approved Waskita’s plan to secure funding with government guarantees. Regarding the profile of the new commissioner, based on his personal website, Ahmad Erani Yustik obtained his bachelor’s degree from the Department of Economic and Development Studies (IESP), Faculty of Economics, Brawijaya University, 1996 . Then in 2001 completed postgraduate studies (MSc) and 2005 completed doctoral studies (Ph.D), all at the University of Gttingen, Germany. From June 1, 2010, he was appointed Professor of Institutional Economics at the Faculty of Economics of Brawijaya University. The period 2011-2017 was a member of the National Council of FITRA (Indonesian Forum for Budget Transparency). In 2015-2017, he became Director General of PPMD ​​(Development and Empowerment of Village Communities) and 2017-2018 became Director General of PKP (Development of Rural Areas), Ministry of Villages, PDT and Transmigration. In 2018-2019, he became the special staff of the President (in the field of economics) and is currently General President of the IKA UB (Universitas Brawijaya Alumni Association) for the period 2019-2023. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



