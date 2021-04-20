Boris Johnson: Time for West Midlands to play their part in UK resurgence

Boris Johnson visited the Mount Taven Public House and Restaurant in Wolverhampton on the local election campaign trail

Just a month ago, he was holding court in the back of a bus in a National Express depot.

On his return to the region this week, the Prime Minister piloted the controls of a tram on a tour of the West Midlands underground depot in Wednesdaybury.

We shouldn’t be surprised. Mr Johnson started his own bicycle program when he was Mayor of London and clearly sees connecting communities as essential if his upgrade program is to be successful.

The Prime Minister was in the Black Country to support Andy Streets’ campaign for a second term as mayor of West Midlands. He arrived at the Penn Golf Club by helicopter, before heading to the tube depot and then stopping at the Mount Tavern on Penn Road, Wolverhampton, to chat with drinkers in the sun.

Like the Prime Minister, Mr Street firmly believes that for a region to function effectively, people must be able to move transparently.

It’s no surprise that much of his election campaign focused on the changes to the transportation network over the past four years and the developments that will follow if he wins again next month.

Unsurprisingly, Mr Johnson thinks his fellow Conservatives’ vision for the West Midlands is right for the region, outlining his focus on transport, as well as housing, job creation and brownfield development like being a good deal.

The Prime Minister told the Express & Star: As a former mayor, I fully understand what Andy Street is trying to do.

You need to better connect your centers of economic opportunity. You have to help people access highly skilled, high quality jobs.

It is therefore wise to install 150 more kilometers of tram line, as well as 50 more stations.

Mr Johnson also visited the West Midlands Underground depot in Wednesdaybury

Mr Johnson says an efficient transport system can be an important cog in the region’s response to Covid.

In addition to connecting communities, he says, it will also help attract investment for long-term housing projects on former industrial land.

We don’t want to build on green belt land, we don’t want to build on valuable rural areas, he said. You can do wonderful things on some of the brownfields and that’s what was happening.

Everything becomes possible when you install public transport, when you install good affordable transport, everything makes sense.

Assessing the impact of the pandemic on the region, Mr Johnson said falling infection rates had given people new hope that better times loomed on the horizon, as the roadmap for the Release from lockdown was proceeding as planned.

It has been a very difficult time and I want to thank the people of the West Midlands for their heroic efforts, he said.

They were very successful in keeping the disease under control as they did. I know people have felt the pressure of the lockdown, but with the vaccine it is definitely working now, although we still have to be careful.

Mr Johnson will closely monitor local elections in the region next month, as well as the mayoral poll, with the results expected to provide a glimpse of how voters have rated the government’s performance over the past 18 months.

He said he was proud to have the support of people who went en masse to the Conservatives of the Labor Party in the last general election, and pledged to fight for every vote in all parts of the country in the local elections. May 6.

Now is the time for the region to play a key role in the country’s resurgence, he said.

We have protected the jobs and livelihoods of people in the West Midlands with around $ 10 billion in aid, the Prime Minister said.

What we want to do now is for the West Midlands to be the center of a national rebound.

Meet clients in the beer garden during a visit to the Mount Pub and Restaurant in Wolverhampton

He said the government is looking closely at the region’s plans for a gigafactory at Coventry Airport, which Mr Street has called for, and that it wants to see the region spearhead the electric vehicle revolution. from the country.

The West Midlands is already one of the major manufacturing centers and has been for 200 years, Mr Johnson said.

It is now a place where we are seeing pioneering work in battery technology and low carbon technologies of all kinds.

Mr Johnson also addressed recent allegations which saw former Prime Minister David Cameron and current ministers caught up in a lobbying scandal.

This prompted senior Tory Sir Bernard Jenkin to warn Mr Johnson that failure to address the issue could cost Tories votes in places such as the West Midlands.

When asked if he thinks the lines between public service and private gain have become blurred, Mr Johnson said: It is very important that people understand that we have a fantastic public service. They do an incredible job, and I wouldn’t want people to think that there are lots of senior officials working in the moonlight.

This is simply not the case. They are working hard on behalf of the people of this country.

The Prime Minister asked lawyer Nigel Boardman to investigate after it emerged that former head of government procurement Bill Crothers was working as an advisor for Greensill Capital while in office at Whitehall.

Greensill, who collapsed in March, also employed Mr Cameron who lobbied ministers on behalf of the company.

The issue endangered jobs in the steel industry that depended on funding raised by Greensill.

Of these, more than 70 work at Liberty Steel in Wednesdaybury.

Mr Johnson, who said he had had no recent contact with Mr Cameron, said Mr Boardman would look into the matter after a series of organizations announced inquiries into the lobbying.

Boris Johnson denies having had recent contact with his predecessor David Cameron

Mr Johnson also traveled to Gloucestershire to launch a new government guaranteed mortgage program, which was launched this week and allows first-time buyers or current homeowners to secure a mortgage with a deposit of five for hundred.

He said: What we want to do is remedy what I think is the injustice that causes so many people, especially young people, to end up paying a lot more in their rent than they would in their mortgage.

And the way around that is to help them with a deposit.

And that is why the product that we have come up with, a mortgage guarantee system, I hope will be so successful.

Hope it gets picked up by people because what you want is a situation where people can afford the deposit.

So we were offering a 95% mortgage guarantee system to help people get the house they want and try to convert as many people as possible from a generation’s rent, spitting out huge amounts of rent, to the purchase of a generation.

Mr Johnson spoke about the decision to cancel a planned trip to India for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over fears of an increase in infections, possibly caused by a new, more infectious variant.

A decision was made hours after speaking to the plane about India on a red list of countries whose most travel to the UK is banned. UK or Irish passport holders will be allowed entry, but only if they will be quarantined in a hotel for 10 days.

Mr Johnson said: The red list is largely the business of the UK’s independent Health Security Agency.

But Narendra Modi and I basically came to the conclusion that, very sadly, I won’t be able to continue the journey. I think it makes a lot of sense to postpone, given what’s going on in India, the shape of the pandemic there.

Countries all over the world, including our own, have experienced this. I think everyone has a huge sympathy for India and what they are going through.