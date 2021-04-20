Monday marathon at PMO as Modi reshapes Covid vaccine and Bengal strategy





The PM meeting was one of several he took throughout the day, covering critical health infrastructure issues and the West Bengal assembly elections, officials said. Through Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi UPDATED APR 20, 2021 at 6:59 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several crucial marathon meetings on Monday, including one with health officials on immunization, after which he gave the green signal to open India’s coronavirus vaccination campaign to all. adults, making it one of the most liberalized such campaigns in the world. . The PM’s meeting was one of several he held throughout the day, covering critical issues of health infrastructure and assembly elections in West Bengal, according to officials familiar with the question. The prime minister called a number of chief ministers to discuss the vaccination program in light of the Covid-19 situation, one of those people said. Read also | No national lockdown: Sitharaman to India Inc Following this, Modi, who observes the fast of Navratra, held a crucial meeting with high-ranking officials of the Bharatiya Janata Party to review the election campaign and chart the party’s future course in a bitter struggle against the Trinamool Congress. With parties criticized for staging massive rallies in Eastern State despite the raging virus, Prime Minister Modi has ruled that BJP gatherings will only number 500 people, with all Covid protocols being rigorously followed, including mandatory masking and social distancing. In the evening, Prime Minister Modi held a full meeting with top doctors from across the country to discuss the Covid-19 outbreak and later another with major pharmaceutical companies to discuss and review the state of the Health care infrastructure, oxygen supply and the availability of essential drugs like Remdesivir across the country, the people named above said. To close

