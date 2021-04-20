Trump tells ‘Hannity’ he is ‘very seriously’ considering 2024 race, most ‘failing to help people’





In an exclusive hour-long interview, former President Donald Trump told “Hannity” on Monday that he would “very seriously” consider running again in 2024 if the Republican Party could “attract the right people” to Capitol Hill. .

“It’s very important that we have the right people. It means in the Senate, it means in the House,” Trump told host Sean Hannity.

The former president added that he was “very much” in favor of campaigning on behalf of Republican candidates in next year’s midterm election.

“If they need a rally, we’ll do a rally, we’ll make calls, we’ll do all kinds of things,” Trump said before adding, “Almost everyone I approve of wins.”

Hannity asked Trump what he missed most about the presidency in the three months since leaving the White House.

“What I miss the most is helping people,” Trump replied. “That’s why I did it. Look, it was very traumatic. I had a great life, great company, great business, no problems and now all I do is people are chasing you. It’s vicious, it’s horrible but you know what “I loved doing it because I helped people. And I helped them more than any president. “

Trump said he considered his package of $ 1.5 trillion in tax cuts for businesses and individuals among his greatest achievements and added that he hoped the Biden administration would not “mess up.”

Pressed for a third time on the possibility of running for office at the end of Biden’s first term, Trump replied: “First of all, it’s [in] a long moment.

“Listen, I have huge numbers … there is more popularity [for me] now that there were none the day before the election, because they see how bad things are at the border. They see what’s going on, they see that their guns are going to disappear … their taxes go up. Regulations go through the roof. Employment [losses] will go up …

“So,” he concludes, “I say this. I’m looking at it very seriously. Beyond serious. From a legal point of view, I don’t really want to talk about it yet. It’s a little too early.” “

