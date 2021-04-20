Prime Minister Imran Khan is a ‘polarizing figure’ who creates divisions in society, says PML-N Secy-General Iqbal





ANI | Updated: April 20, 2021 11:12 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a “polarizing figure” who creates divisions in society. is a polarizing figure who always creates a rift in society, so no [man], no party and no leader can single-handedly solve these problems in the country, “Iqbal said, referring to recent violent protests across the country and subsequent clashes with a banned religious organization (Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan – TLP) With Sunday, Lahore police launched a crackdown on TLP in which 3 people were killed and many were injured. TLP was recently banned by the Pakistani government after violent protests following the arrest of their Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in ​​Lahore on April 12. He went on to say that he is “convinced” that the ruling PTI-led government will “further polarize society” and exploit resources as long as he remains in power, he said. reported Geo News.

“Imran Khan should admit that running a country is beyond his [capacity] and he is not suitable for this job, “he said.” The only solution to this country’s problems is free and fair elections. For God’s sake, have mercy on this country and step down from your office instead of pushing the country into the quicksand of trouble. Iqbal also said that if Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was serious about solving the problems, then it would have taken the issue of expelling a country’s ambassador to parliament instead of making ad hoc decisions without consultation. Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan is a very popular extremist religious group across Pakistan. TLP demands that the French ambassador be sent home and that he import goods from France be banned for blasphemous cartoons published in the French magazine Charlie Hebdo Iqbal also referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address earlier in the day in which he accused PML-N Supreme Nawaz Sharif of remaining silent when Salman Rushdie’s blasphemous book was released , Geo News reported. alleged that Nawaz Sharif did not protest Salman Rushdie’s book during his tenure as Prime Minister of Pakistan. egations like san s foundation because the book was published in 1988, while Nawaz Sharif took over in 1990. (ANI)

