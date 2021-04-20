Postal voting is by far the best solution for Greeks abroad

The Greek Constitution gives the right to Greeks living abroad to vote remotely if they are registered to vote in Greece. However, for decades the Greek Parliament did not put in place a procedure for Greeks abroad to vote. In the last election, New Democracy promised to introduce postal voting for Greeks abroad.

After the elections, the ND government was blackmailed by the Communist KKE and left-wing SYRIZA parties, which resulted in very onerous conditions for remote voting. So, for those who can vote without restrictions while traveling in Greece, left-wing parties have taken away the right to vote unless voters have recently declared taxes in Greece or have lived in the country for two of the past 35 years. .

In addition, current law requires Greeks abroad to vote in Greek consulates, even if they live thousands of kilometers away. For example, the closest Montana consulate is in San Francisco, 1,200 miles away.

It is evident that these conditions were created with the aim of reducing both the eligible number and the actual number of Greeks voting remotely, especially in the United States. The recent government proposal to abolish these restrictions is clearly a step in the right direction but is not enough. The simple and fair solution is the introduction of postal voting for all Greeks abroad registered in the electoral register in Greece, as is done in many European countries and in the United States.

Greece’s relationship with the diaspora

For those who have emigrated from Greece, the solution is to vote by post. However, this group is a small minority in the Greek diaspora, where most belong to the second generation or older generations. Some speak Greek, others don’t. Some know their Greek ancestry, some are looking for it. Greece had abandoned them for generations.

The current government is trying to create a bridge with them through the Ministry of Greeks Abroad. It is not an easy task. In this regard, Greek-American organizations, even if they are small, can help the Greek government to reach out to the diaspora. There is a need to create activities that would give a glimpse of Greece to the descendants of the third generation and previous generations of Greek immigrants.

Greece’s geopolitical position, especially in the presence of instability over the past decade, requires a strong presence and promotion of its positions in the United States. This means that Greece needs a powerful lobby of non-Greek professionals who would promote Greek positions and foreign policy, help the mass media to publish pro-Greece articles as well as articles criticizing Turkish positions and policies. .

You can ask, isn’t it enough that the Archbishop represents us, that the White House invite bouzoukia to celebrate Greek Independence Day, or that we adopt the nickname of Presidents with a Greek ending (Bidenopoulos)? Unfortunately, these are completely insufficient. The Archbishop has other important duties and responsibilities. The bouzoukia, familiarity and the Greek surname given to the president create the illusion of success.

However, the support of the United States is as important to Greece today as the support of England, France and Russia in 1821. Despite Recep Tayyip Erdogans, many gaffes and his policies clearly violate the principles of the NATO alliance, given the geopolitical balance, the United States has not decided to fully support the Greek positions.

That is why Greece must maximize its efforts to influence the United States. Greece needs to spend the money, to hire professional non-Greek lobbyists, to create pro-Greek influence in the American media, in the American deep state and in the United States government. Turkey spends over $ 100 million a year lobbying the United States. It is imperative that we emulate Turkey in this area.

* Nicholas Economides is Professor of Economics at the Stern School of Business at New York University.