Why PM Modi puts faith over science on Covid hurts India’s reputation abroad

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons the decision to cancel his visit to India is not only a censorship of India’s capacity to manage his Covid crisis, it is a question mark about the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, defined by his refusal to put science before faith in this serious hour.

This is the second time this year that Johnson has canceled his trip to India in January, the Covid lockdown at home has forced him to abandon the Republic Day celebrations where he was the main guest. The late move meant that for the first time in 55 years, India did not have a main guest on Republic Day.

But Johnson knew he didn’t want to make history as a Latter-day Nero who played music as his beloved London was damaged by a virus.

Modi, on the other hand, pursued every campaign rally as the Covid graph soared and appealed to a high-level indicator on reducing participation in the Kumbh super-spreader only when the head of the Niranjani Akhada is dead. Just days before, foreign vaccines like the Russian-made Sputnik and several others have received emergency use authorization Sputnik and Dr Reddys Labs have been waiting for the green light since at least December 2020.

It is also clear that the Modi government suspended all vaccine imports because an atmanirbhar vaccine from Bharat Biotech was going to be the super solution to fighting infections. Nothing wrong with Bharat Biotech, of course, as vaccine development is not an easy task, but the Hyderabad-based company simply has not been able to produce the required numbers, which means the program national immunization did not keep pace with the infection.

Now Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says Bharat Biotech will produce ten times the current amount of vaccine by September, although it may be too late for states like Maharashtra, which is being battered by the surge in events even as MNS chief Raj Thackeray urged the Center to allow the state to independently purchase vaccines, but to no avail.

The riddle of Bangladesh

In fact, Jharkhand also asked the Center for permission to purchase remdesivir, the antiviral injection widely used in the treatment of Covid, in Bangladesh. The neighboring country is already exporting the drug around the world and is ready to sell it in India. (If you’re wondering why Bangladesh isn’t attracting copyright infringement from Gilead, the US biopharmaceutical company that produces remdesivir, it’s because as a Least Developed Country, Bangladesh is exempt.)

The example of Bangladesh is both instructive and emblematic of Indias Covid’s response with the outside world. First, when the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi was closed in March 2020 and the event described as a Covid super-spreader, several hundred foreign nationals, including Bangladeshis, were caught in its trap.

For several months, these men were held behind bars; when they were released they were only allowed to go home after pleading guilty to breaking the epidemic law and other visa regulations. Gathering without a mask in a circumscribed space, as we now know, is hardly a violation, otherwise thousands of sadhus attending the Kumbh Mela would be in prison.

Second, Bangladesh is one of 80 countries in the world to have received Maitri vaccine, an initiative that skillfully showcased India’s soft power, in this case by providing 644 lakh vaccine doses of which about half, 357 lakh, were sold commercially.

In the fall of 2020, for the vaccination of its adult population, Bangladesh contributed $ 60 million for 30 million doses to the Serum Institute of India (SII) based in Pune. He has so far received 10.3 million vaccines of which 3.3 million are a gift from India (2 million arrived early, then PM Modi went with 1.2 million when he traveled to Dhaka as the guest of honor for the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Bangladesh Liberation War, and then last week, Army chief MM, Naravane taken 100,000 doses).

Lack of vaccine to play maitri-maitri

Today, Bangladesh has vaccinated 6 million of its population with a single dose and wants the Serum Institute to keep its promise for which the latter received money so that they can start vaccinating people with the second dose. . But Vaccine Maitri ran aground and the Center banned the export of vaccines due to the domestic crisis.

So what is happening to Bangladesh, with whom Prime Minister Modi recently professed an eternal friendship?

For now, at least, Bangladesh is stuck between a rock and a hard place, although External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said India will honor its commitments. Sources say Bangladesh is wondering what to do next if it starts importing vaccines from other countries, such as Russia and China, which appear to have sufficient stocks? The question is, can people be vaccinated with one dose of AstraZeneca and one dose of SinoPharm or Sputnik, whichever is appropriate?

As Bangladesh holds its breath, other countries have started to step up the pressure. The European Union asked India to allow him to buy 10 million doses from the Serum Institute, while Brittany pressured India to export the remaining half of the 10 million doses it had ordered.

India’s international reputation has already taken a hammer blow with politicians like BJP chief and former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat saying things like, Ma Ganga will not allow the crown to spread.

If Prime Minister Modi fails to listen to the scientific community to control the rise of Covid, the cancellation of the UK prime ministers’ visit will be the least of his problems.

The author is a consulting editor. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Prashant Dixit)

