Boris Johnson praises ‘exceptional’ work by Sunderland graduates





A COUPLE’S charitable efforts have been recognized with a Point of Light Award, awarded by Boris Johnson, to “outstanding people making a difference in their communities across the UK and the Commonwealth”.

Sunderland University graduate Sergio Petrucci and his wife Emma started the Red Sky Foundation in 2016, a year after their daughter Luna had open heart surgery, days before her second birthday.

Cardiologists at Freeman Hospital in Newcastle have described her heart as a ‘time bomb’ after discovering two complex heart conditions, but Luna, now eight, is a healthy and happy child. Sergio, 44, from Sunderland, said: ‘We tried to give the ICU nurse £ 100 to take out a meal with her boyfriend just to say thank you for s ‘take care of us, but she couldn’t take it. “We left them some money to buy service essentials, diapers and things like that, and we said we would come back with a little more money. Sergio and Emma are now raising funds for babies, children and adults with heart problems in the North East. Through their fundraising events, they raised nearly £ 400,000, helping to fund two state-of-the-art Echoes for Sunderland Royal Hospital and James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough. They also raised money for a machine specializing in organ transplantation, which keeps a donor’s heart healthy longer, giving surgeons more time to perform a transplant. Their foundation has also funded countless defibrillators across the North East and helped secure a Fontan specialist nurse post in the region, the first of its kind in the UK. Their efforts were recognized with a Point of Light Award, awarded by Boris Johnson. “I am completely overwhelmed, surprised and humiliated,” Sergio said. “At the end of the day, the real people who deserve something like this are the ones who need to have heart surgery or, more importantly, the ones who do it. All we do is raise money to buy the machines. “The past 12 months have been extremely difficult due to the pandemic, but still we have been able to make a huge difference for so many people. “There was a cry for help from South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust that their Covid services did not have enough defibrillators to help people battling sudden cardiac arrest due to Covid-19. “We bought 23 defibrillators for the Sunderland Royal Hospital to distribute them in the wards.” Sergio, who graduated from college with a degree in business management and marketing in 1999, returns to campus virtually today to give an online lecture to students. He said: “I find it quite humbling and I am really grateful for this opportunity. “I was born and raised in Sunderland and am proud to have gone to college. I am convinced that the course, the teachers and the people I have met along the way have given me the foundations on which to build. “It taught me that hard work will get results and believe in me, and when you have to work a little harder to achieve your goals, it’s so rewarding.”







