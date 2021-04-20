Covid vaccine | PM Modi to chair meeting with vaccine manufacturers today as vaccination of 18 and over begins next month





PM Modi | Photo credit: PTI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday evening to discuss the COVID-19 situation and review the vaccination campaign. The meeting is scheduled to be held by video conference at 6 p.m. today, the PTI news agency reported. The Prime Minister had a discussion on Monday with the best doctors in the country and representatives of the pharmaceutical industry. The central government announced on Monday that all people over the age of 18 would be eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1. He also liberalized the vaccination campaign to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to source doses directly from manufacturers. The move came as India saw a record one-day increase of 2.73,810 infections and a record 1,619 new deaths a day on Monday. Welcoming this decision, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the maker of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine, praised PM Modi for “rapid financial assistance which will help vaccine production and distribution in India” . The first phase of the national vaccination campaign was launched on January 16, prioritizing the protection of healthcare workers and frontline workers. The second phase was launched from March 1 to vaccinate people over 45 who account for more than 80% of COVID-19 deaths in the country. As part of the third phase of the national immunization campaign starting next month, vaccine manufacturers would provide 50% of the monthly doses released by the Central Medicines Laboratory (CDL) to the central government and would be free to provide the remaining 50%. in the state. governments and in the free market. Manufacturers are expected to pre-declare the 50% offer price that would be available to state governments and on the open market by May 1, 2021, according to an official statement from the Union Department of Health. Based on this price, state governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments, etc., could source vaccine doses from manufacturers.







