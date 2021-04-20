Trump calls on Biden to reinstate overseas travel ban to keep terrorists out





Trump called on Biden to reinstate the travel ban to protect the United States from radical Islamic terrorists. Biden revoked Trump’s travel ban, which primarily affected predominantly Muslim countries, on his first day in office. Trump did not name the countries he said should be subject to the travel ban. See more stories on the Insider business page.

In a statement released Monday evening, Trump pleaded for the controversial policy, which primarily affected people traveling from Muslim-majority countries, to be reinstated.

“If Joe Biden is to protect our country from radical Islamic terrorism, he should reinstate the travel ban in foreign countries and all screening requirements for those seeking admission that go with it, as well as the refugee restrictions that I have successfully implemented it, ”Trump wrote.

He then added that “terrorists operate around the world and recruit online.”

“To prevent terrorism and extremism from entering our country, we must put in place smart and common sense rules so as not to repeat the many immigration mistakes made by Europe and the United States before” Trump, ”” he wrote.

Trump did not specify in his memo which countries he said should be banned at this point, but most people from Syria, Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Libya, North Korea and the Venezuela were banned from traveling to the United States in 2017.

The list was expanded in 2020 to include immigrants and those traveling from Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

It is not known what control requirements Trump was referring to in the memo released Monday, but the former president described at the start of his presidency what he called an “extreme control” process for immigrants, which included a A value test to see whether immigrants’ views on gay rights, gender equality, and religious freedoms, among others, aligned with “non-extremist views.”

Biden overturned the travel ban on his first day in office, issuing an executive order to revoke Trump-era policies.

Insider reported in March that the State Department will now allow those who have been denied entry to the United States following the travel ban to reapply for entry or to appeal for the decision be reconsidered.

