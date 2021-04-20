Pakistani parliament considers expulsion of French envoy WGAU





LAHORE, Pakistan – (AP) Pakistan’s parliament is expected to consider a resolution on Tuesday whether the French envoy should be expelled for publishing controversial cartoons depicting the Prophet of Islam, testing whether the government yields to threats from the radical Islamists.

According to the resolution, the prosecution of Islamists for deadly anti-French protests would be withdrawn, the country’s interior minister said.

The fate of the resolution was not clear, but mere discussion in parliament on the issue would test whether Prime Minister Imran Khan will succumb to pressure from the hard-line – and banned – Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Pakistani Minister of the Interior, announced the proposal in a video message after nightly talks with representatives of the party, which has been mobilizing since last week for the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Supporters of the group are irritated by the publication of the cartoons in France. They are also protesting against the arrest, on April 12, of their leader, Saad Rizvi, a cleric who became the group’s leader in November after the sudden death of his father, Khadim Hussein Rizvi. His party wants French products to be boycotted and the French ambassador expelled under an agreement signed between the government and the Rizvis party in February.

However, the government said it did not commit to discussing the issue in parliament until Tuesday, April 20. It was at this point that Ahmad said that a resolution would be proposed by Kahn’s government to the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, to discuss the expulsion of the French Ambassador.

Khan’s government holds a simple majority in the National Assembly.

Rizvi supporters took to the streets of the country last week when police arrested him for threatening the government with protests over the demand to deport the French envoy. The reaction from Rizvis supporters to his arrest was so swift that violence quickly spread across the country, killing four police officers and at least six protesters.

As authorities sent paramilitary troops to aid police in cracking down on Rizvi supporters, Khan banned local media coverage of the Rizvis Party.

The blackout of protests by Rizvi supporters has remained in place in Pakistan, where the country’s powerful military uses various tactics to stifle press freedom. Pakistan sits at 145 in the World Freedom Index, according to a report by Reporters Without Borders, which says it is among the countries where the military and agencies monitor journalists.

The report says the vast majority of the media reluctantly respect the military-imposed red lines. He added, however, that the Pakistani censorship apparatus still struggles to control social media, the only space where a few critical voices can be heard.

Pakistani security forces in a series of operations have eliminated almost all sit-ins, but Rizvi supporters still rally in Lahore, the capital of the eastern province of Punjab, where they attacked a police station during of the weekend. Supporters took 11 police officers hostage and released them on Monday after talks with the government.

Ahmed said his government’s talks with Rizvi’s group will continue and that he will share more details later on Tuesday.

The latest development comes a day after Khan, in a televised speech, defended his decision not to expel the French envoy, saying it could affect Pakistani trade relations with the European Union.

The tensions arose out of last year’s remarks by the French president who defended the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad of Islam by a satirical newspaper as a matter of freedom of expression, drawing condemnation from all over the world. muslim world.

The Rizvis party supports the country’s controversial blasphemy laws and has a habit of organizing violent rallies to influence the government.

Ahmed reported from Islamabad

