BRI: Chinese President Xi Jinping defends ‘open, green and clean’ belt and road





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday opened an economic conference pledging to advance the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and make it high-level, people-centered and sustainable. Addressing the ‘2021 Boao Forum Annual Conference for Asia’ in the eastern city of Boao, Xi Jinping said the meeting took place in a very special context, its theme being, “A Changing World: join hands to strengthen global governance and advance road cooperation. ” Xi said there is a need to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, deepen regional economic integration, and improve supply, industrial, data and human resource chains, in order to build an open world economy, according to the translated transcript released by Xinhua. . There is also a need to deepen partnerships for connectivity and strengthen infrastructural links to keep the arteries of economic activity clear, he added. “I have noted on several occasions that the Belt and Road initiative is a public road open to all, and not a private road belonging to one party. All interested countries are welcome on board to participate in the cooperation and share its benefits, ”he said. “Belt and Road cooperation pursues development, aims for mutual benefit and conveys a message of hope… In the future, we will continue to work with other parties in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. We will follow the principles of deep consultation, joint contribution and shared benefit, and we will uphold the philosophy of open, green and clean cooperation, with the aim of making high-level Belt and Road cooperation, people-centered and durable. The future is green Xi said China, the world’s second-largest economy, will work with all parties to promote the “hard connectivity” of infrastructure and “soft connectivity” of rules and standards, ensure unhindered channels for cooperation in matters of trade and investment, and actively develop the Silk Road e-commerce. , all with the aim of opening up great prospects for integrated development. He added: “We will build a closer partnership for green development. We could strengthen cooperation on green infrastructure, green energy and green finance, and improve the BRI International Green Development Coalition, the Green Investment Principles [GIP] for the development of the Belt and Road and other multilateral cooperation platforms to make green a defining feature of Belt and Road cooperation. ” He also emphasized partnerships focused on health cooperation. “Chinese companies have already started joint production of vaccines in BRI participating countries such as Indonesia, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey. We will expand cooperation with various parties in the field of infectious disease control, public health, traditional medicine and other fields to jointly protect the life and health of people in all countries. ” Xi cited a World Bank report which showed that by 2030, the Belt and Road projects could help lift 7.6 million people out of extreme poverty and 32 million people from extreme poverty. moderate poverty around the world. He said Beijing will act “in a spirit of openness and inclusion as it works with all participants keen to make the BRI a path to poverty reduction and growth, which will positively contribute to the common prosperity of mankind ”. “Putting the sails together we could ride the wind, break the waves and brave the ten thousand mile journey… We can sometimes encounter stormy waves and dangerous rapids, but as long as we put our efforts together and stay on in the right direction, the giant human development vessel will remain on an even keel and sail towards a brighter future, ”he concluded. (Written by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon) ([email protected]) Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The Content does not provide any tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos