Letter: There’s a word to describe Trump fans, and it’s not “conservative” | Letters to the Editor





To Editor: A letter in The Eagle a while ago said readers shouldn’t get upset and respond to rants from right-wing writers.

That’s probably great advice, but I’ve always viewed them more with amusement than anger anyway. In fact, I must add that I feel sad about the change of the Conservatives. It’s because I grew up conservative and kept the core values. These modern Trump followers think they are conservative, but they are wrong. They lack traditional values.

My parents both grew up poor on farms in Iowa during the Depression. My father was able to go to college with the GI Bill after serving in WWII and became a successful businessman. But my education was rooted in these rural values ​​of the time of the depression. Foremost among them was “common sense,” and healthy skepticism is a big part of common sense. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. To be a gullible miller and fall into silly conspiracies or admire a pathological liar and crook is not “conservative.” It’s just stupidity.

Anyone who thinks that the recent elections were “rigged” and “stolen” as part of a vast conspiracy is totally lacking in common sense. When Donald Trump’s advisor Kellyanne Conway coined the term “alternative facts”, it really told you everything you need to know about the decomposition of the minds of people who describe themselves as “conservatives”.

If one person claims the Earth is flat and another says it is round, it is not a “difference of opinion”. The claim to a flat earth is not an “alternative fact”, but rather a demonstration of stupidity.

My parents and the other conservatives I grew up with highly value science because it is based on facts. Religion was important, but when it came to fruition, they went for science, because that’s what you do if you have common sense. The facts about the elections are crystal clear, but millions of so-called “conservatives” have chosen to live in a fictitious alternate reality. Sad.

Arne Waldstein, Housatonic

