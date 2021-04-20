Cabinet Lotto – Journal – DAWN.COM





THE kaptaan has struck again (or should I say played again but then it’s better if I stay away from sports terms). The Federal Cabinet has been reshuffled again, as have the players, to see if they fare better in a different position. Decades of training as an athlete have yet to be surpassed by his roughly three years as Prime Minister. Imran Khan is still trying to see if he can fit some of his players better in certain slots, where they might just shine and sparkle, either because he believes in them or because he’s stuck with them. The fact that ministerial positions and governance may require stability to understand complex issues before they can deliver is an idea he is unwilling to accept as such.

But the continued reshuffle has also left untouched many who have enjoyed a relatively comfortable stay in the ministry to which they were first appointed. For example, portfolios such as education, human rights, defense and foreign affairs were not affected. They have stayed with the same pillars of the PTI from the start. With some of these choices, the prime ministers’ goal has not been to run a department well, but to keep a key leader silent or out of the way. Here he seems to have succeeded. But that hardly counts as governance because it’s just politics he’s more comfortable with now.

The frequent changes reveal what the Prime Minister himself sees as the greatest challenges.

On the other hand, the frequent changes reveal what Kaptaan himself sees as the greatest challenge, everything to do with economics as well as information. In contrast, consider the Ministry of Justice where there have been reports of Khans dissatisfaction with the Minister but no change has taken place despite the government claiming it has plans to reform the legal system.

Coming back to finance, the second change in the key ministry is interesting because of its difference from the first. At the time of Asad Umars’ impeachment, rumors that he would be replaced in finance had been around for some time. In addition, his time in the ministry was marked by strong criticism from the press as well as within the party. So, it can be said that the change was sudden but not unexpected.

This time, the discussion on the state of the economy was much less intense although there was some hubbub on the state bank autonomy bill (which has since died out). Some regular observers of the economy had commented on how the latest negotiations with the IMF were going to stifle the little improvement the economy had witnessed, but such serious comments were not as widely discussed as before when each talk show seemed to focus on the state of the economy. And there was hardly any rumor about the end of Hafeez Shaikhs’ rounds.

In retrospect, it seems Khan too had his fill of stabilization and wanted growth, which was not part of the interests or strengths of the sheikhs. Hence the change. It remains to be seen whether Shaukat Tarin can meet the double challenge of keeping the IMF on board and spending enough to ensure some hope for the next election. (There is little time left for reform now, most experts say.)

But what no one seems to have been able to explain is whether the change of mind about Hafeez Sheikh was limited to Khan. Or if it extended beyond Islamabad. And if this tabdeeli of hearts is what partially led to the victory of Yousuf Raza Gilanis in the senatorial elections. But maybe this is one of those stories that will always remain a conspiracy theory.

The Ministry of Energy is a similar challenge for the government and has therefore seen the most changes, from Nadeem Babar to Tabish Gauhar to Omar Ayub and Hammad Azhar. And there’s a good chance more will keep coming if the (relatively) new faces don’t weave magic.

And the third challenge is information, even if it is questionable if it is real. Indeed, information is a headache for most governments and a thankless job for the individual who holds it. Because at present, it is virtually impossible to expect a ministry to provide good coverage of a government, given the ever-increasing number of channels, prime-time anchors and competition. between political actors as they court entire news channels.

But it looks like the minister shouldn’t be doing much else. And now, the reforms PTI seemed to have talked about the last time Fawad Chaudhry held the portfolio have long been scrapped, as have promises to fix state broadcasters like PTV. This time around, there is no indication that the Prime Minister expects him to do more than just be a spokesperson, to which this ministry has been reduced.

Besides the challenges, the cabinet reshuffles reveal another of the Khans’ struggles, albeit a bit of a side show. It is a question of finding places for (or one will say to park) certain allies. Khusro Bakhtiar is a good example. He led the elected officials from southern Punjab who joined the PTI shortly before the 2018 elections, providing much needed figures for the government that was eventually formed. It seems like he was promised a ministry in return, because if not, why would he be continually transferred from one portfolio to another, every move resembling a demotion? He began his ministerial career in planning, which was later given to Asad Umar amid stories of how the Chinese were not happy with Bakhtiar. He was then entrusted with food security, which he held for barely five months before being transferred to Economic Affairs, where he lasted a year and will now lead industries and production. Will it be a more sustainable home for him? It’s hard to say.

Indeed, between the Khans’ belief that the mixing of players can lead to a winning combination and the challenges on the economic front, there is no guarantee that those who have been brought in are here to stay. These key positions today could continue to bid farewell to new faces and welcome even newer people as the PTI fights to improve the economy.

The writer is a journalist.

Posted in Dawn, April 20, 2021

