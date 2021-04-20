Back-to-back PM Modi meetings led to the announcement of most liberalized vaccination campaigns around the world

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Posted: Tuesday April 20, 2021 8:14 AM [IST]



New Delhi, April 20: Opening the vaccination campaign to all Indians over the age of 18 has been one of the most liberalized campaigns in the world.

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the country hard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meetings on Monday to review the battle against the virus. The Prime Minister who observes the fast of Navratra also reviewed the election campaign in West Bengal. It has been decided that the BJP gatherings will only number 500 people and that all COVID-19 protocols will be followed to the letter.

The PM held back-to-back meetings throughout the day on Monday. In the evening, PM Modi met with the best doctors from all over the country. He then held a meeting with key pharmaceutical companies, during which the state of healthcare infrastructure, oxygen supply and drug availability were reviewed.

PM Modi appreciated the way the pharmaceutical industry works, even under such difficult conditions.

Encouraging Patients to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Educating People Against Rumors: PM Modi to Doctors

PM Modi pointed out that it is thanks to the efforts of the pharmaceutical industry that today India is identified as “the world’s pharmacy”. He said essential medicines have been made available to more than 150 countries around the world during the pandemic. The Prime Minister said that despite all the challenges, the Indian pharmaceutical industry also recorded an 18 percent growth in exports last year, which shows its potential.

Noting the second wave of the virus and the growing number of cases, PM Modi praised the pharmaceutical industry for its efforts to increase production of several needed drugs. He appreciated them for reducing the price of injections like Remdesivir. To ensure the smooth supply of essential drugs and medical equipment, PM Modi urged the pharmaceutical industry to ensure seamless supply chains. PM Modi has also extended government support to facilities such as logistics and transportation.

He urged the industry to conduct more and more research into threats that may arise in the future with Covid. This, he said, would help us take the lead in the fight against the virus.

Seeking the cooperation of the pharmaceutical industry, PM Modi assured that the government undertakes reforms for new drugs and regulatory processes.

During the day, the Prime Minister also called several chief ministers to discuss the vaccination program. One official said opening the vaccination campaign to all Indians over the age of 18 was one of the most liberalized campaigns in the world. As of May 1, all Indians over the age of 18 are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Official Government Note Says Indian Government Announces Liberalized and Accelerated Phase 3 Vaccination Strategy for Covid-19 from May 1

The government has been working hard for more than a year to ensure that as many Indians as possible can get vaccinated as quickly as possible, the prime minister said.

Several important decisions taken during a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. Vaccine pricing, procurement, eligibility and administration made flexible in phase 3 of the world’s largest vaccination campaign.

Key points:

All stakeholders have the opportunity to adapt to local needs.

Anyone over the age of 18 may be eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Vaccine manufacturers are encouraged to further increase their production and attract new national and international players.

Vaccine manufacturers are empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to state governments. and on the open market at a pre-declared price.

States are empowered to procure additional doses of vaccine directly from manufacturers, as well as to open up vaccination to any category of people over 18 for the same.

The GoI vaccination campaign continues as before, providing free vaccination to essential and priority populations as defined previously, namely health workers, field workers and the population over 45 years of age.