European Super League: why Boris Johnson could score an own goal

Football has received the extraordinary and rare privilege from the government of an exemption from the Covid rules in this pandemic because it is an ‘elite sport’. Yet the Big Six clubs that want a breakaway look more like a financial elite than a sports elite. And after more than a year of excluding fans from their matches, they are being excluded from the future of their clubs.

It’s worth saying at this point that wealthy football club owners don’t have a monopoly on farce and hypocrisy in this current row. UEFA and FIFA have overseen the commodification of football for years, and their track record of corruption makes the International Olympic Committee look like paragons of virtue. Fans also made the trip as a lot of money and debt piled up.

Even supporters of lower league clubs can remember the days when the Football League itself was a closed shop until 1986, using a Byzantine system of “re-election” for decades to prevent clubs from failing. not belonging to the League. My own club, Rochdale, benefited from a cunning president’s ability to hunt down other league bosses to avoid oblivion. Hartlepool United have had to seek re-election 11 times in 28 seasons after finishing in the last four of the Fourth Division, but have succeeded each time.

It may be that this Super League idea is just a tactic to get a better Champions League deal. Yet the backlash has been so strong that it appears to be a tipping point not only against the reputation of these clubs, but also in the role that politicians and governments are willing to take in intervening.

In the Commons, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said “as a conservative” he believes his role is to defend “threatened” institutions. The government is reportedly supporting the tough sanctions from the football authorities, but it has also put “everything on the table” from stricter competition legislation to clawing back Covid funding.

The new review by former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch (a real fan) will focus on funding, governance and the creation of an independent regulator. Dowden even claimed the government would “do whatever it takes” to protect the interests of football fans, a line that could arouse skepticism from independents and others who feel disappointed with similar promises on Covid.

Jo Stevens of Labor (another sports fan) was angry that it had taken 11 years for the Tories to act and it had taken the threat of the Super League for Dowden to trigger the promise to revise the manifesto of the Conservatives 2019. Again, the charge against Johnson is to procrastinate and delay, or as Stevens put it “all the punditry and no progress on the ground”. She might have added that “greed” is so revered by the Prime Minister that he cited it as a reason for Big Pharma’s vaccination progress.

Perhaps Stevens ‘most powerful line was that football proves that “the Tories’ spinoff economy doesn’t work.” The big picture is also how prepared the Johnson government is to use the state to intervene in broken markets. The idea that clubs are companies “too big to fail” (or be relegated) and which can create a new (literally) anti-competitive cartel is something that worries many parties.

Most interesting of all is whether this whole argument encourages the Johnson government to rethink the traditional economy more broadly, where things like welfare and environmental degradation are built into new measures of GDP, and where “stakeholders” matter as much as shareholders.

It may be difficult for many Tory MPs, but maybe not in those Red Wall seats that house many of our lower league teams. The central point of the Brexit vote was that some things (like national sovereignty) are worth more than money. “Taking back control” could mean giving football fans a chance to do just that thanks to new fan-driven football ownership rules.

Indeed, Dowden explicitly invoked memories of the 2019 election by saying, “We are the People’s Government, unequivocally on the fan side.” These are quite bold words and they involve political risks. Having raised hopes for sweeping action, if Johnson fails to follow through or fully endorse Crouch Review, he might feel as big a backlash as the Separatist clubs themselves.