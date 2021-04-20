Chinas Xi calls for ‘hegemony’, insists on justice





ANKARA Reiterating China's position on strengthening multilateralism, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that there was a "need for justice, not hegemony" and that large countries should "behave in an appropriate manner. to their status ". Addressing the annual Boao Forum for Asia conference on its 20th anniversary, Xi called for solidarity and cooperation amid the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. "Instability and uncertainty are clearly on the rise. Humanity is facing a growing governance deficit, a confidence deficit, a development deficit and a peace deficit, "he said at the conference via video link. However, he said economic globalization "shows renewed resilience; and the call for maintaining multilateralism and improving communication and coordination has been strengthened. " "China calls on all countries in Asia and beyond to respond to the call of our times, to overcome the pandemic through solidarity, to strengthen global governance, and to continue to seek a community with a common future for the world. 'humanity,' he added. Xi said the post-pandemic period requires "equal consultations to create a future of shared benefits." China, he added, will continue to conduct anti-COVID cooperation with the World Health Organization and ensure that "vaccines are a global public good". "Global governance must reflect the changing political and economic landscape in the world, conform to the historical trend of peace, development and win-win cooperation, and respond to practical needs to meet global challenges", said the Chinese president. "We must follow the principles of deep consultation, joint contribution and benefit-sharing, to defend true multilateralism and to make the system of global governance more just and equitable." No to unilateralism Calling for supporting and safeguarding the UN-centric international system, Xi said the international order should be preserved while the multilateral trading system "should be maintained with the World Trade Organization within it." . "We must not let the rules set by one or a few countries impose themselves on others, nor allow the unilateralism pursued by certain countries to set the pace for the whole world," he added. "We need a commitment to justice to create a future of mutual respect and mutual learning. Diversity is what defines our world and makes human civilization fascinating, "he said. Focusing on China's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Xi said China "will follow the principles of broad consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and will uphold the philosophy of open, green and clean cooperation, in an attempt to make BRI cooperation high-level, people-centered and sustainable. " He said China will build a closer partnership in health and said the country has already started joint production of vaccines in BRI participating countries such as Indonesia, Brazil, the Arab Emirates. United, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey. In addition, he said Beijing will build partnerships for connectivity, green development and "openness and inclusiveness". "China will remain committed to peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, develop friendship and cooperation with other countries on the basis of the five principles of peaceful coexistence, and promote a new kind of relationship. international, "he said.







