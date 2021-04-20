Donald Trump last: Facebook and Instagram accounts could be restored within a few weeks | World | New





Profiles of the former US president were suspended in January for inciting a crowd to storm the Capitol in Washington DC. Unlike YouTube and Twitter whose bans are not under review, Facebook’s Supervisory Board (OB) will make a decision on the suspension “soon,” he said.

And, if history is anything to follow, its 19 members could vote in favor of Mr. Trump.

Of the 12 cases he has handled so far, he has overturned Facebook’s decision five times.

“All members make freedom of expression part of their core values,” Ronaldo Lemos, a Brazilian lawyer and OB member, told The Economist.

Originally, the board was expected to reveal its decision by the end of the month.

“We will share more information soon.”

The decision to ban Mr. Trump by Mark Zuckerberg’s social network sparked an outcry from many who said it restricted free speech.

The former Republican president even received unlikely support from all political circles over the ban.

Critics, including left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders, claimed the move was an attack on free speech.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is not a fan of the former president, even expressed concern about the suspension of her accounts.

Her spokeswoman Steffen Seibert told reporters at the time that the Chancellor considered the ban “problematic”.

“The right to freedom of opinion is of fundamental importance,” said Merkel’s spokesperson.

“In view of this, the Chancellor considers it problematic that the president’s accounts have been permanently suspended.”

That could all change in a matter of weeks, and Evelyn Douek, a law professor at Harvard, reflected on her chances of being allowed to return to the network.

Looking at previous OB decisions, she told The Economist: “It was clear how much the board values ​​freedom of speech.

“It made me think Trump’s chances have improved.”

Others are not so confident.

David Kaye, a former UN rapporteur for free speech, said he would be “really surprised” if the OB contradicts Facebook’s decision.

He told the publication, “Trump’s narrative not only involves his freedom of speech, but impacts the rights of others.”

