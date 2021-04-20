Airin’s last working day, President Joko Widodo’s in-laws make a working visit





TANGERANG SELATAN, KOMPAS.com – President’s son-in-law Joko Widodo, Bobby nasution, visit Mayor of South Tangerang (Tangsel) Airin Rachmi Diany, Tuesday (20/4/2021) afternoon. TribunJakarta.com reported that the visit was made by Bobby as mayor of Medan, on the last day Airin was mayor of Tangsel. Upon arriving from North Sumatra, Bobby immediately visited Airin at the Tangsel City Government Office (Pemkot), Jalan Maruga, Ciputat, South Tangerang at around 9:30 AM WIB. Bobby said he visited to study the concepts smart city by Airin. Bobby hopes Airin can help Medan after he is no longer mayor of Tangsel. Also read: After not being mayor, Airin focuses on doctoral studies and takes care of the Golkar party “The last day of the Guardian, yes, maybe because the last mother was today, later she can personally help the city of Medan even more, ma’am,” Bobby said. TribunJakarta.com, Tuesday. “In terms of government, the deputy mayor (Benyamin Davnie) has been entrusted to the mayor-elect. Later, he will be able to collaborate with the government of the city of Medan,” he continued. Bobby did not disclose the reason his party made the working visit on the last day of Airin’s tenure. On the one hand, Airin said, the Tangsel city government is ready to cooperate with the Medan city government. Also read: Airin resigns on April 20, South Tangerang will be led by the acting mayor until Benjamin’s inauguration He claims to have asked Benyamin as the next mayor of Tangsel to continue having a relationship with Bobby. “Some time ago, Medan collaborated, we are also together in Apeksi (Association of Municipal Governments of All Indonesia), we are also learning a lot,” said Airin, quoted by TribunJakarta.com. “There is progress in the city of Medan which, of course, will develop between regions like other regions,” he continued.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos