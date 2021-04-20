China bans weird, ugly buildings to appease Xi Jinping

It’s good to be an emperor. President Xi Jinping said he couldn’t stand the strange buildings popping up around China. Beijing therefore forbade them to calm its eyes.

The National Development and Reform Commission again proclaimed “the construction of ugly architecture must be strictly prohibited.” Chinese buildings must be “suitable, economical, green and pleasing to the eye,” he said.

However, it does not define “ugly”. He also did not describe “pleasing”.

The only real indication he gave was that no skyscraper should be more than 500m high. And no copies of Western cultural icons.

Xi first expressed dissatisfaction with trends in Chinese architecture in 2014. He announced his desire to end “oversized and bizarre” buildings – like CCTV’s cubist headquarters in Beijing – while also referring to the launch of a cultural symposium.

RELATED: The Guangxi New Media Center Is A Truly Remarkable Erection

RELATED: Eiffel Tower Replica Among Chinese Military Targets Scale Model

Since then, his tastes have started to weave their way through the Communist Party system.

A large number of buildings – many of which are the headquarters of government institutions – drew his wrath. The headquarters of the People’s Daily press service in Beijing were attacked for resembling a giant penis, as was the Guangxi New Media Center in Nanning, Guangxi. Several bridges looked like “female genitalia”.

More mundane examples of “weird architecture” include a donut-inspired skyscraper in Guangzhou and a cluster of pebble-shaped buildings.

And then there is the non-Chinese desire to transplant pieces of Europe across the country.

“Beautiful works of art should be like the sun of the blue sky and the spring breeze that will inspire spirits, warm hearts, cultivate taste and cleanse unwanted working styles,” Xi said.

“ Duplitecture ” denounced

This is not the first time that Beijing has sought to regulate the national architecture.

Last year, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development issued a decree ordering the “plagiarism” of buildings “strictly prohibited”.

He was referring to a series of large-scale constructions across China that sought to replicate iconic foreign architecture, whether they were Renaissance European cities or American neoclassical governing halls.

A replica of the Eiffel Tower hangs over the semi-Parisian surroundings of Tianducheng. An Austrian village adorns Guangdong. Hogwarts Castle is located in Hebei. And the Sydney Opera House once stood in Liaoning – until it was ordered to dismantle.

Everywhere, pockets of Europe have been replicated as real estate marketing attractions – selling lifestyles, aspirations and individuality.

John Darlington, the author of False inheritance, argues in his 2020 book that it’s not just about replicating foreign tourist attractions.

“It’s easy to criticize such initiatives,” he writes, “but the initial aspiration was, and remains, to improve urban life.

“Mimic cities are an attempt to learn from other places, recognizing that the standard Chinese model for new cities has led to endless grid cities, each facing north-south, characterized by the regularity of towers, functionality dreary, congestion, pollution and a lack of soul.

But President Xi has had enough.

He wants to make China great again.

“To embody the spirit of the city, show the style of the time and enhance Chinese characteristics, we hereby notify the relevant issues as follows,” decrees its new architectural policy decrees. “Architectural designs must conform to urban design requirements in terms of form, color, volume, height and spatial environment,” he orders.

And regional Party officials must “comprehensively carry out urban physical examinations and promptly remedy various ‘urban illnesses’, including strange buildings.”

Chinese characteristics questioned

The Chinese Communist Party is worried about what it means to be Chinese. And communist.

He imposed a pervasive surveillance system on his subjects. It isolated them from the rest of the world thanks to its “great firewall”. It even encourages citizens to make fun of their neighbors for expressing “wrong opinions”.

He also insists that any new architecture must “display Chinese characteristics.”

But not all. Neither too much.

It seems that the patriotic architects can go too far in the concept of “Chinese characteristics”. Among the structures deemed “ugly” is a huge statue of the Chinese war god Guan yu. Looks like tobogganing on the roof of an 8,000 m² museum in Jingzhou, Hubei.

Local Communist Party delegates are still trying to decide what to do with it.

Analysts say it’s symptomatic of China’s new race to greatness.

And we do not yet know what this magnitude is.

“We are in a phase where people are too brash and eager to produce something that can really make history,” said Zhang Shangwu, deputy director of Tongji University College of Architecture and Town Planning. Morning Message from South China. “Every building aims to be a landmark, and developers and planners try to achieve this by going to the extreme in novelty and strangeness.”

And the “new rich” of Communist China remain eager “to display a noble style and to imitate the qualities of the” old money “”, Global Times reported in 2018. It was referring to a rush at the time to build replica castles.

But such a “borrowing” of successful design is not new, a The Sydney University of Technology article states.

“Architects all over the world openly and relentlessly copy, and rarely acknowledge their sources,” one reads.

“By distinguishing between ‘foreign’ architectures, the Chinese government recognizes architecture as a critical form of national self-realization. Xenophobic and nationalist impulses aside, it also shows that the capacity of architecture to produce cultural still matters – at least in selecting governments.

Jamie Seidel is a freelance writer | @JamieSeidel