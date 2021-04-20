Angus Robertson says Boris Johnson is not ‘fit for office let alone prime minister’





Politics Angus Robertson has claimed Boris Johnson is unfit for office, let alone prime minister. Speaking to The Scotsman in part three of our exclusive election video series On The HolyRoad, the former SNP leader in Westminster accused the PM of not wanting to visit Scotland because he is unpopular. Mr Robertson lost his seat from Moray to Westminster in 2017 and now stands as MSP of Edinburgh Central. Discussing support for independence, Mr Robertson explained that Brexit and Mr Johnson were factors encouraging support. SNP's Angus Robertson with Westminster correspondent Alex Brown. Photo: Lisa Ferguson He said: I have done a lot of polls. I run an organization called Progress Scotland, which studies the opinions of open-minded and undecided people on Scottish independence and the two biggest factors that have moved people since 2014 have been Brexit, so the fact that we voted to stay, except that we left the EU against our democratic wishes. And also Boris Johnson, he is the personal embodiment of the politics that we rejected in Scotland. And, of course, the Conservatives haven't won an election in this country since 1955, but they still run them, which is absurd. People's opinions are clear and people have every right to feel as much about him as I do, I don't think he is fit to hold public office, let alone be prime minister of the country. Scottish election 2021: Return-to-work plans would create 170,000 jobs in Scotl … One of Angus Robertson's dogs, SNP Edinburgh Central candidate. Photo: Lisa Ferguson He runs Scotland, although we did not vote for him it is such a ridiculous situation that he is someone who is not even ready to come here during the elections to support his own party and there is a reason for that is that it is overwhelmingly unpopular. The Aberdeen University graduate urged voters not yet convinced of independence to continue supporting his party, citing their national record and insisting they could decide to leave the UK when the time comes . He explained: On the constitutional issue, for people who are not yet persuaded to support a yes vote in a referendum, this is something they can decide when we have a referendum. "I understand that if people are not in favor of independence, they are less likely to vote for the SNP, but you also decide who is best placed to be a local representative who can participate in the decision-making and so it makes sense, even if it might not be your first preference, to think about voting for myself. SNP's Angus Robertson with Westminster correspondent Alex Brown. Photo: Lisa Ferguson A referendum is approaching and I think even people who oppose independence know it. The former SNP deputy chief also dismissed the idea that he was ever looking to replace Nicola Sturgeon, insisting that we have a great prime minister. He continued: It's not a job I'm aiming for, not just because Nicola Sturgeon is Prime Minister, but I have a job I want to do, which is to be the Edinburgh Central MSP as a top priority. . If I have additional responsibilities if the SNP is re-elected, if I am lucky enough to be asked to do something, I will be happy to do so. I want to be a good dad and finding that work-life balance is really very important to me. Downing Street has been approached for comment.

