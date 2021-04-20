Donald Trump compares his shaking descent from West Point ramp to Biden’s Fall Up Air Force One





In an interview that aired Monday night, former President Donald Trump compared his shaking descent down a ramp after his opening speech at West Point to President Joe Biden falling down the steps of Air Force One.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Springs, Trump defended Biden’s age against critics who say he’s too old to be president.

“He’s going to be 79, that’s not old, I know a lot of people in the late 80’s who are as good as they were years ago,” he said. “78-79 is not old … I don’t think it’s even appropriate for me to comment on this. It kind of speaks for itself and people can make their own determination.”

The ex-president then discussed Biden’s recent fall while climbing the stairs of Air Force One, comparing the incident to when he made headlines last year for carefully descending a ramp after his West Point launch speech.

Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on March 9, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney / Getty Images

“I know if it was me they would be up and down, going crazy,” he said, referring to Biden’s downfall. “I had an example where on a slippery, slippery ramp, a piece of steel, very steep, very long railings … and it was sinking at West Point … the last thing I want to do is go down because when Gerald Ford broke down and it wasn’t good. “

In June 2020, Trump was filmed carefully descending a ramp in West Point, New York. A 25-second video of the incident was shared online, prompting critics to speculate about his allegedly ill health.

The creation of the #RampGate hashtag followed and quickly started trending on Twitter. Most of the national media covered the incident or the public reaction.

In late March, Biden fell three times while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One for his way to Atlanta, Georgia. Several media, including Fox News, Forbes and the New York Post, covered the fall of the president. It also immediately became a viral meme online.

“Now when Biden fell three times, the press didn’t cover him,” Trump told Hannity.

He added, “Air Force One is a very big plane, and generally what they try to do is shield the wind. I’ve never seen too much wind. It can get a little windy, but not the kind of wind that blows. But if you watch mainstream media or as you call it “lamestream media.” They didn’t cover that. If he was a Republican, especially if it was me, this would be the biggest story for the rest of the year. “

