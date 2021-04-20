I support research on the Covid-19 vaccine

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo stressed that he did not want to be involved in the related controversy Nusantara vaccine.

“I support research, research and development the Covid-19 vaccine. I am not supporting him anywhere, ”President Jokowi said during a conversation at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday (04/20/2021).

Because he saw that the Nusantara vaccine had divided public opinion.

There are parties that support the Food and Drug Control Agency (BPOM), others support Terawan Agus Putranto as the initiator of the Nusantara vaccine.

The president also called for the noise related to the Nusantara vaccine to be stopped.

The Nusantara vaccine controversy, he said, should be placed in the realm of scientific debate, not politics.

“Why is it crowded? Politicians take care of it, lawyers take care of it. Never mind, ”he said.

“This should have entered into a scientific debate, adjusted to scientific mechanisms,” continued the president.

He stressed that the government will always support anyone who does research, development and research related to efforts to break the Covid-19 chain.

As is known, the Nusantara vaccine has become controversial because the BPOM has not issued approval for the implementation of a clinical trial (PPUK), but a number of DPR members have instead become volunteers in vaccine development.